SonBridge Community Center Executive Director Norman Thiel said things are going pretty well — even amid a pandemic.
So well, even, that last week the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce last week named the organization that serves the under-served the Non-Profit of the Year.
“The store is going strong," Thiel said. "There are challenges: we have the social distancing, masking going on.”
The organization is also putting planned dental office expansion into motion, getting groundwork started.
It's accomplishments and more are what got SonBridge a “definitely outstanding,” from Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kyle Tarbet.
SonBridge was nominated for the award by several people, in light of the many classes it offers and services it provides.
“They really stood out as deserving,” Tarbet said. “We’re really proud of them.”
This enormous and varied help Sonbridge provides requires many volunteers get the job done.
Its volunteers are primarily seniors in the higher risk group for COVID-19 and some don’t feel comfortable coming in to work. But others are OK with the distancing and the many other precautions being implemented.
The vital volunteers are needed to process all the donations coming in.
“People are pulling all that stuff out of their garages and closets,” Thiel said. “We are still taking donations, Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.”
It’s a slight reduction in hours. But the donations are arriving and shoppers are coming to the store to buy.
The hard-working volunteers keep it very clean, Thiel said. They also design and organize displays and presentations throughout the store.
The store balances input and output at the store, based on space availability and practicality.
“In April and May when we were shut down, we weren’t selling anything so we couldn’t accept anything. In June we were operating, going strong," Thiel said. "Our friends and neighbors are coming in and buying."
Our volunteers and staff care so much,” he said.
Sonbridge also provides dental care and recently broke ground for its expanded clinic, with completion targeted for next summer.
"It was planned before COVID," Thiel said. "Everything took time, finding the right kinds of PPE for staff and clients and we needed to find a place to store it and clean it to have it for use the next day.”
SonBridge's complex at 1200 SE 12th St. in College Place is also home for several other organizations offering medical care, life coaching and counseling, education and referrals to social services under operating conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“AA, NA, Al-Anon, these are vitally important, for those dealing with addictions,” Thiel said. “Overall we are open for the family assistance program, help with rent and utilities.
"But you need an appointment rather than a walk-in," he added. "We’re helping at a slower rate than normally but we’re waiting for it to break loose.”
Winter is coming but what difficulties it will present aren’t beyond the obvious yet. The staff and volunteers are in wait-to-see mode on the potential increase in need cold weather will bring.
The organization has held fundraising events via Zoom, such as a luncheon earlier this fall. While that was successful, Sonbridge has yet to meet its fundraising goal. Thiel said donations to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation to benefit SonBridge will be matched by the All In Washington Fund.
“I’ve been amazed at the generosity of people,” he said. “In the middle of all this uncertainty, even though their investments may have gone down, they’re saying, ‘I’m all right and I need to help my neighbors.’ ”