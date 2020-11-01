The month of November in the history of the Walla Walla Valley.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On Nov. 8, speeders in school zones will face tickets during traffic crackdown near all 10 public schools.
On Nov. 11, there was a large turnout for the Veterans’ Day Parade and downtown events for the holiday. Also, telemedicine provides rural patients closer contact with urban doctors without the travel.
On Nov. 21, Walla Walla Community College wind energy technology students must pass a ladder test to see what it’s like to climb a ladder in a wind turbine.
On Nov. 29, more winter weather is expected to add to the snow already on the ground. Also, the late Jeannette Hayner, former state Senate Majority Leader, was remembered as a strong leader.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On Nov. 1, local children had a very successful trick-or-treat experience last night.
On Nov. 6, Jimmy Fox & the Blue Notes are playing Wednesdays and Thursdays at Tony’s Tavern, 115 E. Alder St.
On Nov. 12, Amy Mascak, at Dixie Elementary School, is one of 10 AmeriCorps members working as educational assistants in area schools.
On Nov. 29, the rapid snow melt has caused flooding and a muddy mess locally. Also, the Walla Walla airport tower will remain open after initially being targeted for closure.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On Nov. 1, traffic signals are scheduled to be installed at the intersection of Highway 125, South 9th Avenue and The Dalles Military Road.
On Nov. 3, Walla Walla County and Washington state are following the national trend with a large voter turnout.
On Nov. 13, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering’s Walla Walla District will set up a $500,000 research project with the National Marine Fisheries Service at Little Goose Dam.
On Nov. 20, the Winter Quarter Horse Show had a good turnout and about 400 entries.
On Nov. 30, Walla Walla ranked 31st out of the state’s largest 50 cities in property tax rates. Also, a new bill would rename the lake behind Little Goose Dam as Lake Bryan.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On Nov. 3, plans are being completed for the upcoming visit of Gen. Jonathan M. Wainwright, native son of Walla Walla.
On Nov. 7, local spinach canning has ended with the largest pack in local history. Also, the area’s first snowfall was early yesterday morning.
On Nov. 11, Gen. Jonathan M. Wainwright concluded his Walla Walla visit with a warning for the nation to stay strong and also warns of the consequences of weakness.
On Nov. 18, the search is on for 58 hunters snowbound in the Blue Mountains. The Walla Walla Army Airfield is sending men and equipment to reach the ill and hungry people.
On Nov. 27, a discussion at the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Grand Hotel focused on the atomic age, peaceful solutions and extinction.