10 Years Ago (2009)
On Dec. 2, AmericanWest Bank, 1850 E. Isaacs Ave., was robbed this morning. The SWAT team was deployed.
On Dec. 6, a fire has forced Mr. Ed’s Restaurant, 2555 E. Isaacs Ave., to close while repairs are made.
On Dec. 10, several fundraisers are in the works to assist employees of Mr. Ed’s Restaurant, recently displaced by the fire.
On Dec. 15, the freezing rain has turned area roads into ice rinks. Parts of I-84, Highway 11 and multiple schools are closed. Roads and sidewalks are treacherous.
On Dec. 16, ice still covers the area. Also, Mr. Ed’s Restaurant is temporarily operating out of the Elks Lodge.
On Dec. 18, Walla Walla County may get federal aid for damage from last winter’s nasty snow storms.
On Dec. 23, the local post office is making sure children’s letters to Santa get a response.
On Dec. 27, Merchant’s Ltd., on Main Street, has been sold by owner Bob Austin to Tom Maccarone and Jake Crenshaw. A New Year’s Eve celebration and going-away party will be held. Later in January, the business will reopen as Olive Marketplace and Cafe.
25 Years Ago (1994)
On Dec. 1, the Odd Fellows Temple Facade was installed at Trailhead Park on Main Street. Blue Mountain Arts Alliance raised about $70,000 for this.
On Dec. 2, a pep rally was held for the football team on its way to the AAA state football championship game against Port Orchard’s South Kitsap High School.
On Dec. 4, state football championships go to Touchet and Dayton. Wa-Hi falls short.
On Dec. 13, about 400 gathered to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They walked from St. Francis Catholic Church to St. Patrick Catholic Church. This is a four day celebration honoring Mary, the mother of Jesus.
On Dec. 14, cameras will be installed on Walla Walla school buses.
On Dec. 16, wheat prices dip below $4 per bushel.
On Dec. 21, Walla Walla marked a record high temperature yesterday at 64 degrees. Normal for this time of year is 30-39 degrees.
50 Years Ago (1969)
On Dec. 1, the Pre-School Mothers’ Club is holding their two-day Christmas Bazaar at Eastgate Fleenors and then at Albertsons Food Center. Also, Prescott’s Cindy Culbertson is the winner of the Touchet Valley Jr. Miss title in Dayton.
On Dec. 2, Who’s Who of American Women has named Mrs. Ben Bedinger, Virginia Bryant, to the 1970-71 edition, for her work in advertising and newswriting across the U.S. and internationally. She’s the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. Grady Bryant of 913 Isaacs Ave.
On Dec. 5, Jane Crudup is the newly-elected president of the dance team the Wa-Hi Royalettes. She’s the daughter of Mrs. Aretha Crudup of 602 Military.
On Dec. 7, Lance Corporal John M. Smith, 19, killed in South Vietnam was buried Friday with military honors in the veterans section of Mountain View Cemetery.
On Dec. 10, Cindy Culbertson of Prescott won the 1969-70 State Wheat Queen title at the Spokane convention of Washington Association of Wheat Growers. She’s the first Southeastern Washington finalist to win the title.
On Dec. 16, Walla Walla Community College has received full accreditation.
On Dec. 23, the three escapees from the Washington State Penitentiary remain at large.
On Dec. 24, Santa is scheduled to arrive by fire truck Christmas morning at 9 a.m. to distribute Toys For Tots. Also, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Olson, natives of Everett, have purchased the Last Chance Gas Station and Cafe on the Pasco Highway.
75 Years Ago (1944)
On Dec. 8, a quarter inch of rain was reported. Also, Mrs. Vivian Groetzma of the Book Nook was honored for selling at least $5,000 in Series E war bonds.
On Dec. 10, a Dayton woman is suing the city of Walla Walla for $7,220 in damages for injuries sustained when she fell into the bed of Mill Creek near the Park Street bridge.
On Dec. 11, Pvt. Duane Kinman, College Place, an army medic with infantry unit saved the life of another GI during the fighting near Louvigny, France.
On Dec. 14, the Stroller award goes to Edna Simmons, a post office employee who rescued a puppy who had been abandoned in the post office lobby. Also, labor by inmates at the Penitentiary helped harvest and save this year’s crops from waste.
On Dec. 17, donations will provide a Christmas feast for residents at Stone Creek Sanitarium, Walla Walla’s county farm. Also, Pfc. Ambrose Grassi, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Grassi, Rt. 1, received his wings as an aerial gunner. Pfc. Samuel (Buster) Loney, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. D. Loney, RR 1, Lowden, is in Europe, in the 4th Armored Division as part of Patton’s 3rd Army.
On Dec. 24, canned foods and meat are back on the ration list. The tire shortage is also due to the war.
On Dec. 27, the deadline for new license plates is Dec. 30. Only 3,400 of the 7,000 new plates sent to Walla Walla have been sold.
On Dec. 31, fire loss is over $200,000, excluding the building, in the recent fire that destroyed the Walla Walla Gamble-Skogmo Inc. warehouse.
100 Years Ago (1919)
On Dec. 4, the coal shortage, freezing weather and coal strike continue. Walla Wallans are urged to conserve, save coal and don’t waste it.
On Dec. 5, local fuel dealers will only sell small quantities of coal and only to those in need.
On Dec. 7, the local women’s club has been credited with the development of beautiful city parks.
On Dec. 8, Victors and Victrolas are for sale $10-$400, at Bendix Talking Machine Shop. The store is now at 25 E. Main St. soon to be located next door at 27 E. Main St.
On Dec. 10, ten cars of coal have been released for use by Walla Wallans. An unprecedented blizzard has hit the Northwest and is sweeping across the country. Walla Walla is essentially isolated due to the large amount of snow from the storm. Trains are arriving hours late and the highways are covered with snow. More snow is predicted. The temperature the last two nights has been seven degrees.
On Dec. 11, due to a slight break in the bad weather, Walla Wallans are digging themselves out of snowbanks from the worst snowstorm since January 1916. The Walla Walla-Dayton stage may attempt a trip this afternoon.
On Dec. 15, to conserve fuel stores may remain open and heated only six hours a day, except for Saturdays and Christmas eve. The exception is for grocery stores. There is still a shortage of coal and last night’s temperature was minus 10.
On Dec. 18, the predicted Chinook wind didn’t happen, but temperatures are rising. Rain is predicted.
On Dec. 21, the Chinook arrived and brought very warm temperatures; now Walla Wallans are wallowing in slush. Milton and Freewater are flooded. An estimated $50,000 in damages. The railroad is out, and stores in Milton had 2 feet of water in them.
On Dec. 31, Martin’s Jewelry Co. will expand the store soon.