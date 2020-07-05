10 Years Ago (2010)
On June 2, the fire department went to a fire at a barn near Milton-Freewater on Griggs Road. Then they went to a house fire on Hurst Lane. There was a third fire a few days ago, all are under investigation.
On June 13, a Walla Walla Union-Bulletin series on gangs in the Valley began exploring the resurgence of gang activity, which was at a high point in the 1980s but has been more in the last few years. There are a handful of established gangs here with 300-500 members and affiliates.
On June 25, road construction continues on Poplar near First Ave.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On June 6, a permit was issued last week for an adult novelty store, Private Dancer, in Milton-Freewater, at 514 N. Main St.
On June 13, Marilyn Monroe postage stamps have outsold Elvis stamps locally. The Monroe stamps went on sale June 1 and were sold out in five days. College Place sold most of its 600 stamps the first day. Also, Blue Mountain Action Council will pay $6,510 in permit fees to build for new low income duplexes on Della St.
On June 14, the old car lot, owned by the county, on Rose Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, is being considered for a juvenile corrections center. It would cost about $3.4 million to build the 13,569-square-foot building on the 1.1 acre site.
On June 15, sports bar off-track betting will be held five days a week at the Whitman Inn Restaurant and Sports Bar, 107 N. Second Ave.
On June 23, crews broke ground on what could be the first 24-hour daycare in Walla Walla. It’s a joint effort between the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Washington State Penitentiary for the needs of parents working non-traditional hours. It’s located near the VA, just off Poplar Street
50 Years Ago (1970)
On June 2, the Sky View Drive-In is showing, “All Neat in Black Stockings.” Gates open at 8:30 p.m. and the show begins at dusk. The Liberty Theater is showing the Beatles’ “Let It Be.”
On June 12, the new Public Library will be dedicated during its open house. The community and employees are extremely excited.
On June 21, construction of the new Goodyear Tire and Rubber building on West Main will mean the demolition of businesses on the 200 block. These include Knudson’s Cabinet and Furniture, Ashford Rooms and the Reese Hotel.
On June 25, Saxon’s, 25 E. Main St., will have a sidewalk sale this weekend. Also, New recruits got actual fire training during the recent blaze near Heppner. Of 25 new recruits 18 got actual experience working the fire.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On June 3, pea canning has started by four canneries in the district. Also, the D-Day parade will be June 6.
On June 9, the Mode Beauty Shoppe, 103 S. Second Ave., has been purchased. The new owner will add some new equipment.
On June 10, the Victory Garden contest is set to begin next Sunday. Walla Walla is reliable for 11 prizes.
On June 14, a notice from Pacific Telephone and Telegraph explained that telephones are so scarce because they are needed for America’s largest skyweapon, the B-29 Superfortress. Its elaborate communication system needs the equipment, and the public needs to be patient as they wait for a telephone.
On June 18, a small, single-engine plane from Walla Walla Army Airfield crashed 8 miles southeast of Dixie on Sunday. No one was killed. The plane was on a field mission to looking for a flight officer missing from a bomber accident June 12. The men parachuted out, and eight have been found.
On June 24, three grass fires and an overheated stove blaze were taken care of by firemen: 422 E. Rose St., Melrose and Clinton streets, 1027 W. Birch St., 1000 block University.
On June 27, a B-29 will be on display at the United Air Lines strip at the west border of the Walla Walla Army Airfield.
100 Years Ago (1920)
On June 2, Walla Walla High School will graduate 116.
On June 4, a six-room house on a good lot is for sale for $300 cash.
On June 6, joyriding must cease due to gas being rationed to users. Service stations are doling it out in 1-3 gallon lots.
On June 7, the Commercial Club encouraged acting on the gas supply. Conserving the use of gasoline will enable farmers to harvest their crops.
On June 11, the Rotary Club will have a picnic on Ankeny Field next Friday.
On June 16, two sleeping rooms are for rent. Cool and quiet, 258 Marcus, phone 1245.
On June 20, the labor situation for farms is reported to be good. There is ample help to gather crops.
On June 22, old pioneer Ezra Meeker visited Walla Walla and encouraged the preservation of the old trail from the Blue Mountains to the Columbia River. He crossed the plains in 1852. His first trip was two miles an hour, now an auto travels at 20 miles an hour. His recent air trip was more than a mile a minute.
On June 26, due to the recent case of a man and his daughter singing and begging on the street, but going from town to town with an automobile and a chauffeur, anyone applying for a permit to beg on the street will have to provide proof of financial need.