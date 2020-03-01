This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history.
10 Years Ago (2010)
On March 3, a spring clean-up is set for a portion of Main Street and its side streets.
On March 5, Audrey Smith, a senior at Walla Walla High School, is crowned queen of this year’s Fair Court.
On March 8, several members of Wa-Hi’s inaugural debate team will travel to a state competition in Tacoma. Also, Bee Hive Cut and Color put on a show of stylish looks at the Red Monkey Downtown Lounge.
On March 10, Community Bank plans to build a three-story, 21,000-square-foot building on Commercial Drive, off Myra Road. It is expected to be completed at the end of this year.
On March 16, the jobless rate is up in the state and in the local area, however the local rate is lower than the state level overall. In February the state jobless rate was 9.5 percent; Walla Walla’s jobless rate was 8.2 percent.
On March 23, Sapolil Cellars on Main Street will transform its tasting room into an intimate blues concert venue.
On March 24, Legacy Ford will stay in Walla Walla, according to one of the co-owners.
Also, Fort Walla Walla Museum will debut its new entrance building next week. The $2.7 million building will be open to the public April 1.
On March 29, the Walla Walla Area Small Business Center will close. Since 1993 it has assisted local business owners. It is a victim of the state’s budget problems.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On March 2, blood donors are needed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding the first blood drawing here since May of last year. The drawings had been halted because of consolidation of blood services organizations.
On March 3, the Walla Walla School District is offering a new boundaries plan.
On March 6, the Dayton boys basketball team won the state championship this weekend.
On March 9, Ponderosa Fibres of America has plans to build a $140 million plant near Boise’s mill to recycle office paper. The plant will employ 60.
On March 16, dog owners take precautions against the deadly parvovirus. Staff at the local Humane Society have noticed more parvo in the last two winters than the years before.
On March 23, Snow Golf will be included in Ski Bluewood’s upcoming Bash ‘95.
On March 26, firefighters were trained in a burn of a two-story farmhouse east of Rooks Park.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On March 1, the new Eldon Vories Motors building has been completed. Located at 207 S. Ninth the open house is scheduled for next week. Also, Payless has Breck Shampoo on sale for 99 cents. Also, the new National Bank of Commerce has opened at 401 S. College Ave.
On March 5, a drag strip at the City-County Airport was approved by county planners.
On March 8, the Walla Walla Art Club is sponsoring an exhibit of the paintings by Jay Carle, on display at the YWCA through April 4.
On March 1, construction is on schedule at the Marcus Whitman Hotel project. The kitchen, banquet room and 30 units on the second and third floors are being renovated. The Marcus Whitman Tower Apartments include 13 units in various stages of completion. The Eddie Mays Inn, the hotel/motel unit in the former Marcus Whitman Hotel will open to the public later this year.
On March 19, the dump load in a Walla Walla County Sanitation truck was too heavy, which upended the truck, leaving the cab up in the air. The driver was rescued by ladder.
On March 23, very cold temperatures are predicted with a new storm on the way.
On March 29, the new Prospect Point School is under construction and Wilbur Ave. is being extended to connect with the future freeway.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On March 1, the second cannery for Pendleton and the 11th for the Blue Mountain region, has opened. The new venture will combine canning and freezing. Also, three lots have sold. Two on Olive near Sinclair sold for 4175. One on Maple between Howard and Center sold for $150.
On March 3, the curfew order is observed here. Compliance here with the midnight curfew regulation of the War Manpower Commission has not much effect here since most of the local “hot spots” close at midnight anyway.
On March 6, the American Red Cross office at McCaw General Hospital now has two new workers.Also the ration list has been released through March 31. It lists how much processed foods you can buy, also sugar, shoes, gasoline and fuel oil.
On March 10, the Red Cross quota in Waitsburg has been exceeded with $2,500 raised.
On March 11, Pfc Roy H. Goble of Touchet was killed in action on Luzon Feb. 14. Also, the officer’s club from the airbase has saved $2,000 for the Red Cross.
On March 13, Pfc Donald T. Rhea of Milton-Freewater was killed on Luzon Feb. 14.
On March 16, brick work on the new St. Mary’s addition is nearing completion but the exterior will take more time. The construction will provide dormitory space for cadet nurses. Also, George’s Cafe , 209 W. Main St., is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is serving the “finest foods available.”
On March 18, local men are fighting on Iwo Jima, all of whom are ok at this time, according to the letter written by Capt. Gordon Cram of the U.S. Marines. The men serving included John Dietz, Carl Hill, Bobby Dyer, E.C. Burlingame III and C. Bergevin.
On March 26, the Stroller Award goes to a man who was knocked out when a cabinet fell on him. If he’d like to see more stars, he can pick up a ticket to the Liberty’s showing of “Dark Water.” Also many local drugstores are encouraging the use of vitamins to keep you well, leading to “vim, vigor and victory.”
On March 28, the Liberty Theater was broken into but the burglars couldn’t get the safe open. Also, Victory Gardens help keep your food baskets full in 1945 so you don’t have to dig deep in your ration book!
100 Years Ago (1920)
On March 1, last month was the driest February in the local history records. Normal rainfall is 1.62 and last month the recorded rain was .10 of an inch. This breaks the previous low record of .11 in February 1903.
On March 7, Clean Up Week will be revived by the Parks and Civics Club. It was held prior to the war but will come back this spring.
On March 10, more clean up is suggested. To be accomplished before May Day.
On March 11, the search continues for W.S. Taylor, missing for a couple of days.
On March 14, the Wa-Hi basketball team defeated Pullman 16-14 last night. Also street car fares go up to 10 cents April 15 providing the solution to the problem of meeting expenses. Also, st. Pat’s will reopen for Palm Sunday worship, the first time since the Aug. 11, 1919 fire.
On March 23, the new White House Cafe is open, 11 E. Alder St. It’s billed as the only restaurant in the city having its own refrigerating plant on the premises.
On March 28, local surgeon Dr. C. E. Montgomery is home in Walla Walla from a trip around the world. The trip was marked by incidents and accidents dangerous and unique. He was attacked by Bosheviki on the steppes of Siberia then left Russia on a ship that was wrecked on the coast of Japan during a typhoon. He spent four days on the reef with the other survivors.