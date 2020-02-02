This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On Feb. 1, work continues on the new Palouse Street bridge over Mill Creek. Also, the year started warm and dry with above-normal temperatures and precipitation at 1.94 inches, 0.31 inches below normal.
On Feb. 4, students at Walla Walla High School are mobilizing a campus-wide effort to help earthquake victims in Haiti.
On Feb. 5, Adventist Health’s Health Van will be out next week for heart-oriented screenings. Also, the new Olive Marketplace & Cafe is going to open this weekend in the former location of Merchant’s Ltd. It is co-owned by Tom Maccarone and Jake Crenshaw.
On Feb. 8, Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department Father & Daughter Valentine Ball took place at Garrison Middle School. Also, last night police received reports that people kicked in the front doors of three homes on Wellington Avenue, Studebaker Drive and Dresden Court.
On Feb.9, College Place students at Rogers Adventist School have raised thousands for Haiti from donations and bake sales.
On Feb. 16, officials estimate the city is losing one billion gallons of potable water due to crumbling infrastructure.
On Feb. 17, Rogers’ Bakery & Cafe in College Place is closed due to the fire yesterday.
On Feb.21, the former Country Store on Isaacs Avenue is being renovated. The 33,000-square-foot building will be converted to an antique store managed by Kyla Greiner. The building is owned by Bill and Sharie Greiner.
On Feb. 25, ReNinth Ave. Consignment Furniture and Decor on Ninth and Chestnut Street just opened in the location formerly occupied by Yale Glass.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On Feb. 2, Walla Walla has purchased two new larger ambulances. Also, the Bon shoe shop will relocate to a separate store front.
On Feb. 5, farmers will have a price hike in fertilizer this year due to a number of factors from an explosion in the midwest to the Kobe earthquake influencing demand for wheat. Also, there is a group of supporters for moving the Mullan Road marker to a more visible spot.
On Feb. 8, the new wing of Green Park Elementary School is under construction.
On Feb. 12, welfare reform will impact many Walla Walla families. Currently more than 1,200 families are receiving Aid to Families with Dependent Children.
On Feb. 13, an arctic storm has brought snow and dangerous roadways to the Pacific Northwest. Walla Walla is expected to get another 1 to 3 inches of snow in addition to the 4 to 8 that fell yesterday.
On Feb. 14, more snow is predicted. Also Walla Walla High School held its Evening with the Arts showcase of student talent, featuring poetry, jazz, piano, woodworking, dance and more.
On Feb. 21, yesterday’s high of 75 degrees broke all existing records. The previous high was 68, set in 1981. Also, Super One Foods has Texas grapefruit on sale seven for $1.
On Feb. 24, Walla Walla schools are holding public meetings to explain the proposed new boundaries.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On Feb. 1, flooding and high water levels in the area are decreasing.
On Feb. 5, Libby officials in Chicago have set a price of $1,350,000 for the closed Walla Walla Libby, McNeill and Libby plant.
On Feb. 8, Eastgate, Southgate and the Book Nook have valentine chocolates on sale for 49 cents, Windsong and Beloved perfume are $3.75. Also, construction is ongoing by Jensen Green Inc. on the Marcus Whitman Hotel project.
On Feb. 10, a section of the old Central Ferry Bridge on the Snake River has been blown off in the recent storm. It will remain as it is while the water level rises.
On Feb. 15, Walla Walla’s new public library will be occupied this spring. Also, plans for a shopping center on West Rose Street are still in the works.
On Feb. 24, Walla Walla High School Principal Franklin Hanson was praised by students for being named Administrator of the Year.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On Feb. 1, the renovation of the USO building is set to start soon; $11,000 has been approved for reconstruction.
On Feb. 6, a police officer was startled by a fire hydrant that appeared to be dancing. Traffic officer Phil Entze saw the hydrant at Craig and Palouse moving side to side like it was doing the hula. It also jumped up and down a bit. He left his patrol car to investigate near the hydrant. He sank into mud 3 feet deep, and “he tore out of there fast.” The water department came to muck out the mud. When they got to the base of the hydrant, they saw that the main had rusted out where the collar is attached. Water forcing around the edges caused the dancing.
On Feb. 11, Don Criscola, marine master technical sergeant, is visiting his parents Mr. and Mrs. Jim Criscola while on furlough from 24 months in the Pacific.
On Feb. 15, a convict is at the state prison hospital suffering from a dangerous knife wound in the body, the result of some trouble at the institution.
On Feb. 16, two of the crew of the heavy bomber missing near Troy, Ore., parachuted to safety and have returned to the Walla Walla airfield. The search continues for the rest of the crew and the aircraft.
On Feb. 18, churches here are praised for their wartime generosity.
On Feb. 20, a car was stolen in Walla Walla on Saturday night and left in College Place. Monday a car stolen in College Place was found abandoned on Rose Street. Investigators believe one person was involved in both thefts, using one car to get to College Place and another to return.
On Feb. 22, last month’s polio drive netted $7,802.
On Feb. 23, two boys, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested for 11 car thefts in Walla Walla, College Place and Waitsburg.
100 Years Ago (1920)
On Feb. 1, Dayton officials are fighting the flu situation. The epidemic in Dayton has reached a serious stage.
On Feb. 4, People’s Cash Market, 101 S. Second Ave., phone 92, has warm bread on sale at three large loaves for 25 cents. Available at 4:30 daily.
On Feb. 7, the 14th annual convention of Washington state Sheriff’s Association was held at the Dacres Hotel.
On Feb. 8, New York vaudeville comes to the Liberty Theater. The Marcus Loew Road Show. Also Ruth St. Denis and her concert dancers to perform at the Keylor Grand Feb. 13. Seats are $1-$2.50 including the War Tax.
On Feb. 13, the need for more homes is being emphasized here. John Langdon is preparing to construct 100 bungalows in the Green Park district this coming spring, summer and fall.
On Feb. 18, the 3-month-old son of a local couple passed away in hospital from influenza.
On Feb. 22, the Walla Walla Meat and Cold Storage Co. is building a plant here for about $20,000 to store produce. It will be constructed next to the line of the Northern Pacific Railway.
On Feb. 23, Walla Walla yesterday honored its Great War dead.
On Feb. 25, Adventists open a conference here tomorrow. Also signs of spring are multiplying. The first robin was seen quite a while ago. Bees are becoming troublesome.