This month in the history of the Walla Walla Valley:
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On April 2, Eagle Meadows hosted its annual Spring Fashion Show yesterday. It was sponsored by Macy’s and featured models from Eagle Meadows and the Milton-Freewater Senior Center.
On April 3, the Cat Management Coalition has worked nearly 16 months to reduce the feral cat population by sponsoring spay and neuter clinics such as Lickity Snip and Neuter Scooter.
On April 4, Waitsburg’s former theater, the 1929 Art Deco Plaza Theater, is being restored.
On April 7, a 1997 Whitman graduate, Dorothy “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenburger, was one of three astronauts on the shuttle Discovery launched this morning.
On April 12, Reiff Manufacturing’s facility near the Walla Walla Regional Airport was badly damaged in a fire this morning. No injuries were reported.
On April 16, yesterday’s tax day demonstration by Walla Walla Tea Party Patriots drew a large crowd at the Walla Walla County Courthouse.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On April 2, Athena’s new Centerville Medical Clinic is set to open April 10.
On April 4, Walla Walla General Hospital announces a new partnership with Blue Mountain Medical to increase communication, lower expenses and improve delivery of services. Also, the new Sweet Onion Marketing Committee should be in place this spring.
On April 9, Habitat For Humanity will break ground on its first Walla Walla home, 409 E. Oak St.
On April 11, the Wallula Boise Cascade mill is turning urban wood into cardboard fill. Recycled wood, scrap pallets and salvaged wood are turned into corrugated median, the wavy middle layer of cardboard.
On April 23, the city of Walla Walla is going to start curbside recycling next year.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On April 1, nearly 40 census takers are knocking on doors in the county for the 1970 count.
On April 5, a fire at JY Auction Mart, at Ninth and Military, caused several thousand dollars in damage. Also, the Latin Studies Roman-style banquet was held at Walla Walla High School.
On April 6, Meredith Jones was crowned Miss Walla Walla on Saturday. Shelley Marie Jones was named first runner up.
On April 7, Mr. Swiss, 1010 S. Second Ave., is now open. Also, a new Ford Maverick is available for $1,995.
On April 13, Wa-Hi’s Sponsor Corps won first place in the Military Drill competition in Boise last week.
On April 19, the area’s new commuter airline plans its inaugural flight Monday.
On April 23, the expected cost of the new freeway was raised upward to $11.2 million.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On April 1, Walla Walla County, with its 33,000 residents, is expected to contribute 165,000 pounds of clothing to donate to those destitute in war-devastated countries.
On April 3, the heavy frost and snow yesterday damaged area fruit crops. Apricots and peaches took a hard hit but the Italian prunes, which were not so far developed, don’t seem damaged. Mojonnier Station recorded 24 degrees yesterday.
On April 6, police confiscated 15 unlicensed bikes at Walla Walla High School.
On April 8, warnings are given about too much grain in storage locally. The grain needs to be taken out of storage.
On April 9, Walla Walla is being encouraged to grow healthy food in their Victory Gardens.
On April 11, permits for placing six houses on Woodland Avenue, close to McCaw Hospital, were issued today to J. C. and Vernon Bohlman. Six prefab buildings from the Hanford Project will be moved to 204 Woodland Ave. The permits are for $1,000 for each building.
On April 12, the phone switchboards lit up all over Walla Walla as people called friends and family when they heard that President Franklin D. Roosevelt died.
On April 14, J.C. Penney’s will be closed all day to honor the late president.
On April 15, the Walla Walla Cancer Control Drive starts Friday April 20. Walla Walla’s share of the national goal is $1,500.
On April 17, formation of a fire protection district for Waitsburg was approved yesterday.
On April 19, St. Mary’s nursing graduates are visiting the city/county health department to observe and assist in pre-school clinics.
On April 21, Maj. Roy E. Marcy of Walla Walla, 409 E. Pine St., commanded the landing on the Diplog strip by a Battalion of the 21st infantry regiment at Zamboanga at Mindanao’s western tip, in the Philippines.
On April 26, the Western Union telegraph office, 11 N. Second Ave., was held up by a lone robber yesterday. He was caught within an hour.
100 Years Ago (1920)
On April 1, farmers are arranging Chautauqua meetings to learn more about co-operative buying and selling. Meetings will be held in Walla Walla in June.
On April 4, large Sunday dinners are served at the Dacres Hotel Grill for $1.25 a plate.
On April 5, the American Legion Home Fund has received $447.50 toward the $10,000 goal for the Legion’s new office in the Stencil Building.
On April 8, baritone Riccardo Stracciari will appear April 10 at the Mercy Grand Theatre.
On April 11, J.W. Summey in College Place is making a good living on a little less than 1 acre. His production and sales of strawberries May-November at 12 ½ cents a box is successful. In addition to the strawberries, he has a small truck garden and sells young plants.
On April 13, Sheriff Yates has gone after the auto thieves who stole a Cadillac from a dealer here 10 days ago.
On April 15, two local men, seniors at Whitman College, will teach at the Syrian Protestant University in Beirut, Syria.
On April 23, the price of sugar has doubled again. So 25 cents a pound sugar is almost assured for Walla Walla.
On April 25, the current situation at the jail is due to confiscated liquor, whiskey and barrels of “Dago Red” wine allegedly being drunk by staff and prisoners rather than being destroyed by the more conventional means required by prohibition laws.