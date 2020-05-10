This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On May 2, Tank, a dog severely injured in an accident, was the star at Associated Veterinary Hospital’s recent Open House. He stayed at the clinic three months being treated for his wounds. His family sold vehicles to raise money for his care and was helped by numerous donors.
On May 7, Mill Creek Road is set to be repaired. The work will include a bridge and the intersection with Five Mile Road. Improvements will be federally funded at $8.7 million.
On May 16, the Center at the Park will soon open a learning center for children and present other activities for families.
On May 18, Walla Walla Community College will cut programs here and in Clarkston due to a $1.1 million reduction in state funding.
On May 19, Corps of Recovery Discovery case manager Mike Brown will be going to Washington, D.C., to speak to a congressional panel on efforts to end homelessness for veterans.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On May 3, yesterday’s Union Pacific Railroad derailment near Shiffler elevator along the Snake River caused no injuries when 20 cars of a 33-car train derailed. A temporary line has opened to detour around the wreck.
On May 4, about 400 Walla Walla College men were evacuated from Sittner Hall after an explosion from a small device. There were no injuries, and there’s no suspect yet.
On May 5, Milton-Freewater residents have until May 16 to vote on a $1.5 million bond election to build a new city swimming pool.
On May 9, Milton-Freewater will have a new grocery store built to replace the burned-out IGA. The 34,000-square-foot store is coming soon according to a sign on Highway 11.
On May 10, yesterday’s large storm brought a lightning strike near Walla Walla City Hall and a tornado to Yakima. It prevented three hot air balloons from launching today as a prelude to this weekend’s Balloon Stampede. Also, the upsurge in thefts at Walla Walla Community College has police calling for tightening security.
On May 15, all 39 hot air balloons launched yesterday. Two of the three days of the stampede were suitable for launching.
On May 22, Walla Walla’s first local, public-access internet node started service today. Having the local node means customers don’t have long-distance charges on dial up. Blue Mountain Internet operates from a warehouse near U.S. Highway 12’s Second Avenue on-ramp.
On May 30, Mike Hand, a sixth-generation farmer, recently received the top agri-business award given to Future Farmers of America in Southeastern Washington. Hand is a 1994 Walla Walla High School graduate.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On May 1, soil stewardship week will be observed May 3-10. Its purpose is to make the public aware of conservation aspects of agriculture.
On May 5, a lost dog has been found in unusual circumstances. In Twice Told in Walla Walla, a letter from the dog’s former owner, Irvin A. Carpenter, 26 Boyer Ave., explained that current owner, Delbert Kelty of Kelty’s Wrecking Co., missed his German shepherd watchdog. He saw a small hole in the fence and was concerned that maybe King had returned to his former owner. The search began with everyone looking everywhere for one day and one night. King wasn’t anywhere. The next day Kelty was talking with Gus Locati and he mentioned King’s name. He heard a small bark. They went to look and there was King. He had somehow gotten into the ladies powder room.
On May 12, Walla Walla Community College students painted the bandstand at Pioneer Park yesterday to serve the community at this time of confrontation and unrest on many college campuses.
On May 15, Wa-Hi science teacher Johnnie Dennis was named Teacher of the Year. He and his family are getting ready for a trip to Washington, D.C., to receive the award from first lady Patricia Nixon.
On May 24, a fire damaged the 57-year-old Elks Temple building at 4th Avenue and Alder Street. Fire Marshal Gabe Tichi said there was no wiring or electrical equipment in the corner on the fourth floor, where the blaze started. The fourth and fifth floors were destroyed.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On May 2, the Pendleton airfield will be used to train parachutists.
On May 5, in “The Stroller,” a woman rushed downtown to the depot where clothing for people in war-torn Europe was being bundled. Looking through the piles, she pulled out a pair of slacks and a dress. She had planned to send them to the cleaners but had put them too close to the donation pile. Her husband picked it all up and took it to be donated. If she has forgiven him they can see a show at the Liberty for free.
On May 9, Walla Walla Canning Co. did well last year and expects to do so again this year, according to an announcement to shareholders. Also, the Liberty Theater is showing “To Have and Have Not.” It stars Humphrey Bogart with new discovery Lauren Bacall and Walter Brennan of Joseph, Ore. “P.S. Aunt Abigail, we wouldn’t recommend this for the children.”
On May 12, jobs for vets returning home from Europe and after the war with Japan will be a huge problem. The pending employment situation was discussed at a spring conference of the American Legion at the Grand Hotel.
On May 14, the second annual Mother’s Day Open House was held at the Walla Walla Army Airfield with a crowd of about 5,000. Guests of honor were 16 mothers of those who made the supreme sacrifice.
On May 17, seven new fire districts were approved in grain-growing areas in Eastern Washington. Also, Series E War Bond sales improved last week. The local share of the war loan for Walla Walla and College Place: $59,568.75.
On May 18, you can buy bonds at several places around town including the Wa-Hi Auditorium and at the Bee Hive while you shop.
On May 20, after a lapse of three years the Southeastern Washington Fair will be resumed.
On May 26, the pea crop is expected to be good. Cabbage shipments have started. Lettuce shipments are just about over, and onions seem to be growing nicely.
100 Years Ago (1920)
On May 2, Walla Walla Medical Society will hold a special meeting today at St. Mary’s. The discussion will be about the health officer’s quarantine and other methods of controlling the contagion.
On May 3, the roof at 518 Howard Street was damaged in a fire. Firemen made short work of the flames.
On May 7, the city is assured of an airfield with flights to begin a week from Wednesday between Walla Walla and Spokane. Also, the debate team will address the question: “Resolved, that immigration into the U.S. should be prohibited for a period of not less than eight years.”
On May 12, Blalock Fruit Co. was named one of the very best brands.
On May 20, the city needs and will build a hotel of about seven stories. Money needs to be raised, about $400,000, exclusive of the site.
On May 24, speedy action was taken near Freewater when a young boy jumped out in front of a car going 22 mph. The car landed in a ditch, and the boy was safe. Also, the large, 155 mm guns used by Walla Walla boys of the 146th Field Artillery in France are on their way here.