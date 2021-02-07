This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history:
Ten Years Ago (2011)
On Feb. 3, the Walla Walla Country Club neighborhood was visited by three moose keeping local wildlife officers and law enforcement busy making sure neighbors and moose were safe. Also, local wheat growers are concerned about the political turmoil in Egypt, a country that buys a huge amount of wheat from the U.S.
On Feb. 8, a family of at least four deer moved into the land around the abandoned Blue Mountain Mall.
On Feb. 16, almost an inch of rain fell yesterday, washing away the dry spell. Also, the Whitman College basketball team defeated the Whitworth Pirates, Whitworth’s first defeat of the season.
On Feb. 25, Wolves may be in the area. Tracks have been found east of Milton-Freewater. There have been reported sightings in the Mill Creek area of Oregon and Washington.
25 Years Ago (1996)
On Feb. 2, the temperature last night dipped down to minus 13 degrees at the airport.
On Feb. 8, flood waters reached Touchet, crossing U.S. Highway 12.
On Feb. 9, in Waitsburg water is still rising.
On Feb. 11, floodwaters are receding but the damage and mud remain. The entire area is included in President Bill Clinton’s “major disaster” declaration for the Northwest.
On Feb. 16, Waitsburg Mayor Tom Baker wants the corps to improve area dikes to avert future floods.
On Feb. 18, Stokely USA plans to close its Walla Walla plant as of Sept. 1 unless a buyer comes forward.
On Feb. 25, FEMA inspectors have been in the area, viewing flood damage, letting those affected by the flood know help is available.
On Feb. 28, like the floodwaters, crime is also receding in Dayton, sheriff said.
50 Years Ago (1971)
On Feb. 2, a fatal stabbing was reported at the Washington State Penitentiary. Also, there is some uncertainty about whether the Walla Walla groundhog saw his shadow. Depending on when he got up, the furry forecaster could have seen clouds or sun this morning.
On Feb. 8, burglars broke into the Linke Shoe Shop, 43 S. Palouse St. and stole $425 from a safe. There was also an attempted burglary at the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course. Both entries were through a window.
On Feb. 11, M&R Drug at the Plaza Shopping Center is offering sales for all ages in the family.
On Feb. 18, the Valley water table shows a 70-foot decline since 1945, according to research by the National Geological Survey. Also, a delayed fire alarm resulted in severe damage, $10,000, to a wood frame home at 120 E. Locust St. Concern was expressed due to citizens recent lack of reporting fires.
On Feb. 28, the murder trial of the man suspected of killing Purple Poodle Salon owner Mrs. Delores Wilson, Oct. 19, will begin soon. Her body was found in her Aubin Road home the day after.
75 Years Ago (1946)
On Feb.1, the State Tuberculosis Hospital Building Commission will consider a request from Walla Walla County to build another facility.
On Feb. 6, the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce proposed a possible renovation of City Hall. No major improvements have been made since it was constructed in 1907. Also, sales of Series E Bonds locally are near the level of the war years. From Jan. 28-Feb. 2, more than $28,000 was collected.
On Feb. 11, the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce announced preparations are being made for a study on a revision of the price controls act.
On Feb. 16, pioneer Anna Fansher, 87, passed away. She was a Walla Walla resident since arriving in 1874.
On Feb. 26, College Place incorporation proceedings and formation of a city government is progressing very well, according to an examiner with the State Division of Municipalities. Also, area pea planting for the processing plants is getting started in the region.