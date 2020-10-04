This month in the history of the Walla Walla Valley.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On Oct. 5, Milton-Freewater’s defunct Dollar Store will now be the home of Henry’s Ace Hardware.
On Oct. 11, the inaugural Walla Walla Marathon was held over the weekend.
On Oct. 20, the city of Walla Walla has proposed budget cuts including a cut in library hours, police and fire departments, closure of the Pioneer Park Aviary and more cuts to Parks and Recreation.
On Oct. 30, the Port of Walla Walla and Key Technology resolved the confusion about the purchase price of the Port’s Avery Street building.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On Oct. 1, local artist Mike Maiden used about 500 pounds of clay to sculpt a 12-foot-tall eagle with a wingspan of 16 feet. The owner of Maiden Foundry is a lifelong bird lover.
On Oct. 8, schools are proceeding cautiously with possible access to the information highway. Officials have concerns about the high cost of preparing schools for computer interactivity.
On Oct. 16, the Italian Heritage Association’s seventh annual grape stomp was held this weekend. Also, the forecast by local aid officials is for a hard winter for the poor. Shelters are already full and have been for most of this year. Funding has dropped a the need has increased. Along with that, homeless from other areas in the country are seeking shelter here.
On Oct. 23, the weather forecast indicates highs in the 50s and a chance for more rain.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On Oct. 1, the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce approved new schedules and routes to include Walla Walla to present to Hughes Air West.
On Oct. 11, unmarked graves of veterans here will receive headstones. Identifications have been made for 70 veterans in unmarked graves in veterans plots at Mountain View Cemetery and will have markers.
On Oct. 23, the sugar beet yield is good this season. Harvest is in full swing.
On Oct. 29, the new Prospect Point School will be dedicated tonight. The new 600-pupil school is the result of four years of planning and voter approval of a $1.2 million bond.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On Oct. 4, money invested in parks and recreation activities is money spent toward crime prevention, according to officials. These things give young people opportunities to develop interests. Also, the local canvas of voters is showing progress.
On Oct. 14, local contributions to the United War Fund is at 30%. General and Mrs. Jonathan M. Wainwright will visit Walla Walla Nov. 10-11.
On Oct. 20, the rain predicted for Friday will be a huge help to the winter wheat seeding. Also, many local growers have taken corrective steps to prevent erosion in the area.