10 Years Ago (2009)
On Nov. 2, students in Walla Walla Community College’s new Watershed Ecology degree program go on a field trip to begin “re-naturalizing” Titus Creek.
On Nov. 3, Barnaby’s Pub, 405 Wellington Ave., the former location of The Steak Out, is teaming up with Helpline to offer a community Thanksgiving dinner. Also Second Harvest and Thrivant Financial for Lutherans will hold a food giveaway Nov. 12 at Washington Park.
On Nov. 8, the Waluulapum Warriors Pow-Wow at the Dietrich Dome at WWCC has drawn a large number of guests, enjoying the traditional Native American dances.
On Nov. 12, Legacy Ford has purchased Walla Walla Ford.
On Nov. 13, Sykes in Milton-Freewater is facing another round of layoffs, with plans to eliminate another 336 jobs.
On Nov. 15, Walla Walla turns 150 this month. A monument will be installed at Second and Main.
On Nov. 16, Wilcox Furniture Highway 11, Milton-Freewater will collect coats to give away.
On Nov. 17, Walla Walla Community College is finishing up its $3 million expansion.
On Nov. 25, the Washington State Department of Commerce has given $500,000. to expand the William A. Grant Water & Environmental Center at Walla Walla Community College.
25 Years Ago (1994)
On Nov. 1, pilot Clay Harvey, a 17-year-old Walla Walla High School senior, got his private pilot’s license last month, making him one of the youngest people in the area to obtain a pilot’s license.
On Nov. 4, Wildhorse Creek, near Adams, Ore., is being restored by members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla. Also, a federal order now enables Walla Walla Sweet Onion growers to seek a trademark to designate only onions grown in the Walla Walla Valley.
On Nov. 7, Jon Brotherton has been named the new director of the Walla Walla Choral Society. Also, two storms late last month have dumped three inches of rain at the Walla Walla Regional Airport. The monthly total of 3.79 inches is more than double the historic average of 1.55 inches.
On Nov. 10, the hot, dry summer has taken a toll on area apples. The Red Delicious have a discoloration or sunburn on the skin, and the Fujis that were still on the trees have developed cracks. This year’s was a large harvest with very low prices.
On Nov. 11, rail cars will ship grain from the Blue Mountain area to Portland. The brightly colored Grain Train cars help expedite growers getting grain to market while sparing traffic and delaying repairs to the highway.
On Nov. 18, Milton-Freewater’s new McDonalds will hold its Grand Opening tomorrow.
On Nov. 20, Ralph and Cheryl Broetje, owners of the old Book Nook Building, First and Main, were given an award for their $1 million renovation by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
On Nov. 20, Andy’s Market was selling four pounds of bananas for $1, packages of cream cheese 2 for $1 and 10 pounds of potatoes for 89 cents.
On Nov. 22 the Milton-Freewater foodbank, the Breadbasket, helped 24 people yesterday.
On Nov. 24, Ernst Home Center is planning a super store in Walla Walla next to the Blue Mountain Mall. Construction is tentatively planned for summer.
50 Years Ago (1969)
On Nov. 2, Eastgate and Southgate drugstores and the Book Nook are selling seamless nylons 3 pairs for $1, a 3-pack of Play Doh for 59 cents and boxed Christmas cards for 77 cents. Also, no precipitation is in the forecast but more fog is expected.
On Nov. 5, Naomi Weaver is Homecoming Queen for Touchet High School.
On Nov. 6, the vault finally got cracked at Locati Motors, 315 S. 9th Ave. Thieves forced open a door and then chopped through a wall in the men’s restroom to get into the safe vault. They failed at opening the door, then dragged an acetylene torch and tanks from the body shop to the office to burn a hole through the vault door. When they burned the 15x17 in. hole, it set fire to the vault’s contents. They used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Then instead of leaving the way they came in, they broke out another door by the gas pumps. The result for all that effort was about $10-$15.
On Nov. 12, with leaves clogging the city streets, residents are urged to be patient with pick up. This fall, instead of dropping gradually the leaves fell all at once.
On Nov. 24, Sen. Henry M. Jackson will be in Walla Walla tomorrow. He will speak at noon at the Veterans Memorial Golf clubhouse to the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. Earlier in the day he will speak at a Walla Walla College assembly.
75 Years Ago (1944)
On Nov. 2, this past Halloween was one of the quietest in years.
On Nov. 3, the heavy frost over the area yesterday morning had no effect on spinach harvesting for the current pack operations at Walla Walla Canning Co. It takes temperatures of 20 degrees or lower to hurt spinach. Also, the Red and White Food Store is selling 1 lb. vacuum-packed jars of coffee for 33 cents.
On Nov. 8, the Walla Walla County area favors Dewey slightly over FDR in the election, but the results are not all in yet.
On Nov. 11, Walla Walla celebrates Armistice Day with a parade and rememberances. “With bowed heads and a prayer in our hearts for those who will not return from the last war, for those who will not return from this war and for a speedy return of those who still fight for Total Victory and a Lasting Peace.”
On Nov. 14, local immunization of cattle against Bang’s Disease has started again. It had been discontinued because of the war. Also, the area had the coldest weather of the season so far. Sunday came in at 30 degrees officially.
On Nov. 18, a vacant house mystery has been solved. Police got a call about a house on West Cherry Street that was supposed to be empty, but a pounding was heard coming from the upstairs. It turned out a woodpecker was upstairs and had come in through the fireplace.
On Nov. 26, Pfc. Donald N. (Neil) Dickey son of Mr and Mrs. W. E. Dickey, 524 Locust, Walla Walla, has received a citation for bravery on Guam. His amphibian tractor lost one of its treads, and Dickey assisted with its repair in the midst of mortar fire, saving the tractor and most of its crew. Also, Roger’s Cabin Restaurant, 214 Boyer Ave., is serving dinner with an entree of choice: fresh lobster thermidor $1.15 or T-bone steak $1.50
100 Years Ago (1919)
On Nov. 1, the Walla Walla to Pendleton stage leaves Walla Walla at 9:30 a.m. and arrives in Pendleton at 11:45. It leaves Pendleton at 2 p.m. and arrives in Walla Walla at 4:15 p.m. It starts from the Grand and Dacres hotels.
On Nov. 3, a very warm Chinook wind the last two nights has melted most of the snowpack in the Blue Mountains causing high water in the streams. The severe winds of two days ago have caused serious injuries due to toppled trees. Also, the housing shortage here has grown acute. There are so few available rental homes, new homes are very much needed.
On Nov. 6, the first special apple train, with 18 rail cars, left Walla Walla for Chicago. Walla Walla is expanding as an apple-shipping center.
On Nov. 7, Red Cross here gained 2,300 memberships. Also, the area railroad still has enough coal to operate without curtailment of trains due to the national coal strike.
On Nov. 11, Walla Walla has its first Armistice fete with whistles, bells, noise machines and general jollification. Many enthusiastic celebrants took to the streets to honor the German surrender in the War to End All Wars, later simply known as WWI.
On Nov. 15, the national lecturer for the Anti-Saloon League speaking here said the battle is not yet won and we must fight to stay dry. Also, the YWCA fills a huge need in girls’ lives as an average of 35 girls eat lunch there each day. They have a safe place to rest or nap.
On Nov. 20, Sturgis and Storie, 606 W. Main St. will now carry many implements including Superior drills, Winona Wagons, and Oliver plows.
On Nov. 25, a 1-acre property with house and barn and running water is for sale for $2,500.
On Nov. 27, during last year’s Thanksgiving, the area was in the midst of a rigid influenza epidemic and quarantine with many deaths daily.
Today all is normal and it is a day for thanks.