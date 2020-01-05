This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history.
10 Years Ago (2010)
On Jan. 1, ice and snow still cover the area.
On Jan. 6, more dense fog shrouds the Valley.
On Jan. 7, more than 700 children received toys over the holidays thanks to donations to Toys For Tots.
On Jan. 13, December’s lack of precipitation is resulting in a low snowpack, causing water fears for this coming summer. Also, KC-135 refueling tankers from Fairchild Airforce Base have been seen flying over Walla Walla lately.
On Jan. 15, the city of Walla Walla wins a court ruling allowing it the right to keep $400,000 seized in July 2006.
On Jan. 20, radon is found at Blue Ridge Elementary School in levels above what is allowed by EPA standards.
On Jan. 21, area jobless numbers climbed sharply in December although still below state levels. Also, recent warm weather, if followed by more cold, will hurt local orchards.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On Jan. 1, home economist and teacher Betty Claridge will discuss using the wardrobe you already have rather than buying new clothes. This practical meeting will be held at Village Church, 12th and Larch.
On Jan. 2, local bankers predict this year’s area economy may slow a bit but say it won’t get too severe.
On Jan. 5, Art Pease of Milton-Freewater is named 1994 Special Olympics Male Athlete of the Year.
On Jan. 13, a new citizenship class at Walla Walla Community College provides information for immigrants to prepare for the U.S. history and civics test on the path to citizenship.
On Jan. 16, Safeway has added electronic machines allowing shoppers to pay with debit cards rather than paper checks. Super 1 has had these since 1993 when it opened.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On Jan. 1, the first baby of the year, Wendy Ann Eves, has arrived to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Eves, 1341 Shelton Rd. Also, John L. Sanderson, the grandson of Mrs. Frank Hanan, Birchway Apartments, aided in the rescue of 14 injured men when a plane crashed into the hanger at Miramar Naval Air Station.
On Jan. 4, the capture of two escaped prisoners ended a 24-hour crime spree. Two armed Penitentiary escapees were captured in a Moses Lake motel room after robbing the homes of several local residents and holding another resident at gunpoint.
On Jan. 7, Whitman College presents a workshop to address pollution in Mill Creek.
On Jan. 19, the region has been hit hard by the ice storm with downed trees, lost power and hazardous roads. As the weather warms flooding is possible. Several days of rain turning to ice has brought down many large trees and limbs. This is believed to be the worst storm of its kind in the area’s history since the windstorm in November in the late 1950s.
On Jan. 25, the city is nearing normal again after the storm. Water is high in Mill Creek. Rainfall has exceeded all area records. January precipitation as of yesterday was 5.25 inches, the greatest of any month on record back to 1873.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On Jan. 3, Mr. and Mrs. John D. Saager of Milton have purchased the Gordon Drug Store in Heppner. The State Liquor Agency will go with it. Also, many motorists lined up at the county auditor’s office to purchase 1945 license plates. At times the lines stretched to the stairway at the entrance hall.
On Jan. 9, a Navy Hellcat Fighter from the Pasco Naval Air Station crashed about 50 yards off the local air base field killing the pilot.
On Jan. 14, Tom Smith of Seattle, a former King County commissioner, takes up managing the Washington State Penitentiary. Also, the local polio program is now ready.
On Jan. 17, Sears, Roebuck and Co., Main and Colville, sells color-perfect wallpaper, enough for a 10 X 12’ room as low as $1.98.
On Jan. 26, two cars were stolen at the same time from army officers attending the same party at 536 W. Alder St. One car was wrecked, and the other was abandoned.
100 Years Ago (1920)
On Jan. 1, December’s record-breaking cold was followed by record-breaking warmth. Snowfall measured at 13.1 inches, average for the month is 4.7 inches.
On Jan. 4, wheat hasn’t been hurt by the cold temperatures. Also, farmers will have an employment office, an employment bureau under the control of the farmers themselves.
On Jan. 8, College Place has a newly formed volunteer fire department.
On Jan. 13, the city of Walla Walla will map its piping system. An expert will be called in to locate water and sewer lines and make permanent records of them.
On Jan. 14, The Fair Store, opposite the Grand Hotel, offers to overcome high prices with good shoes.
On Jan. 17, flooding has subsided with only minor damage. The inconvenience caused by the cloudburst is very great however.
On Jan. 27, the fire losses in Walla Walla in 1919 reached $46,649.48, with grass fires and false alarms being the fire department’s main trouble source, and they said those must stop.
The largest single loss of the year was St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Firefighters responded to 191 alarms during the year.