Ten Years Ago (2011)
On Jan. 2, a report by the Walla Walla County Public Health Department summed up the health of local residents in 22 categories. Obesity rates and suicide numbers aren’t good, but people are seeing the dentist more often.
On Jan. 9, a partnership announced its plan to convert the old 20th century powerhouse building on Sixth Avenue to an indoor Shakespearean-style theater venue.
On Jan. 14, two local schools, Blue Ridge Elementary and Prescott Junior and Senior High School, are among 50 schools in the state with performance problems making them eligible for School Improvement grants. Also, local Camp Fire USA children in the After School Program are part of an anti-bullying campaign.
On Jan. 21, the springlike weather is increasing the flow in area waterways. Also, the state Horse Racing Commission may not have enough money to support several tracks in the area.
On Jan. 31, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit at Kirkman House Museum explores the culture of migration.
1996 (25 Years Ago)
On Jan. 1, the rain and snow is providing a good start for this year’s crops.
On Jan. 2, former College Place mail carrier Donald Maiuri returns as postmaster.
On Jan. 7, six columns of help-wanted ads include Swift Transportation, Hepler-Jackson, College Place police and Barrett Business Services.
On Jan. 16, a new local committee in Columbia County will write up a security plan for the Courthouse.
On Jan. 25, Plaza Twin Cinemas offered three movies and all seats are $1.75 every day. Jefferson Park Cinemas had four movies to offer. Also, the Walla Walla Symphony is scheduled to perform in Cordiner Hall Jan. 30.
1971 (50 Years Ago)
On Jan. 1, prisoners at the penitentiary ended a 10-day strike, and refusal to shave, with a promise to start shaving again. Also the Boise Cascade mill in Wallula is scheduled to reopen. It was shut down due to a lack of orders.
On Jan. 7, groups of Whitman College students will work with several area agencies. Also, obtaining illegal drugs in Walla Walla is not too difficult according to a community discussion on the issue.
On Jan. 19, awards of merit were given to Dorothy Elliott and Keith Soper by the Chamber of Commerce for long-term community service.
On Jan. 25, the Dry Creek area south of Dixie was hard hit by heavy rains. Also, there was an early morning fire at the home of Peggy Slack, 429 N. 5th St.
On Jan. 31, the quality of the environment was the subject of a talk with the Washington Association of College Student Governments.
1946 (75 Years Ago)
On Jan. 1, good weather helped the annual Elk’s Straw Hat parade. Also, everyone is still waiting for the stork to deliver the New Year’s Baby.
On Jan. 10, Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. issued a statement stressing the strike will not interfere with providing service to customers.
On Jan. 15, clothing collection will begin soon to provide donations for liberated Europe.
On Jan. 21, for January, the weather has been good, mountain snow and rain in the valley.
On Jan. 27, a large output is expected from area farms this year. Also, the Book Nook is offering Photo-Finish cake makeup at $1.50 for a compact.