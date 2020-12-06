A look at the month of December in the history of the Valley.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On Dec. 1, snow is still piled up but the melt is starting.
On Dec. 7, an opening and dedication ceremony for the Frenchtown Historic Site on Old Highway 12 is scheduled for Dec. 11. The site marks the 1855 Battle of Walla Walla.
On Dec. 12, the 11th annual Shop With a Cop will help 25 families have a bright Christmas.
On Dec. 15, about 100 CampFire children celebrated different cultures at area schools.
On Dec. 21, a food drive at Milton Seventh-day Adventist church collected about 7,500 canned goods. Also, commissioners approved a $2.1 million loan for a building, 1520 Kelly Place, to house a collection of Walla Walla’s social services.
On Dec. 26, home furnishing store DeBouche, has moved from Myra Road to Main Street.
On Dec. 31, John Turner was sworn in as Walla Walla County sheriff. Also, a reported fight in the Eastgate area resulted in a car chase.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On Dec. 6, an unfortunate squirrel took a wrong step and touched two high-voltage lines at the same time. The resulting explosion and fire blacked out downtown. After hours of work, crews were able to restore power. The squirrel, however, did not survive.
On Dec. 14, a record number of immigrants became U.S. citizens. In the ceremony at Walla Walla Community College’s China Pavilion, 123 people took their oath.
On Dec. 24, a local family here from Russia is focusing on the spirit of Christmas rather than consumerism. Mikhail Mironov and his parents remember what they endured as Christians in Russia. “Christmas is the celebration of Jesus Christ,” Mironov said.
On Dec. 31, a Walla Walla couple, Freda and Perry Price, have opened their home to an abandoned baby girl from China.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On Dec. 1, at the Ore/Wa Pea Growers Association Annual meeting at the Royal Motor Inn, growers were told they were no longer independent and needed to rely on group action for marketing. Also, hope is seen for a local bus system.
On Dec. 8, a possible treatment center here for alcoholics is under study. A new development concerning alcoholism is the appearance of other drugs resulting in cross-addiction.
On Dec. 14, due to the city budget tightening, some services may be reduced.
On Dec. 18, Walla Walla was selected as the site of the 1971 National Amateur English Springer Spaniel Field Trials, to be held Nov. 12-14 at Mill Creek Reservoir.
On Dec. 28, the 1% retail sales tax returned more than $272,000 to the county through October.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On Dec. 2, Victory Week is on and a war bond selling contest is planned. Walla Walla will vie with three other cities in Victory Bond selling. Also, several local men were injured in car crashes yesterday.
On Dec. 7, West Coast paper mills are short of raw materials resulting in the continuous demand for waste paper. The local group of Boy Scouts will be out Saturday to pick up paper.
On Dec. 18, Walla Walla Postmaster George B. Day said the holiday mailing rush is at its peak and will continue there for the next couple of days, based on his experience. Also, construction of transmission and distribution lines was approved from the Walla Walla Electric Cooperative Inc.’s Bonneville Station to College Place and Walla Walla.
On Dec. 28, heavy rain caused Mill Creek to rise sharply. Rain of 2.60 inches was recorded at the intake.