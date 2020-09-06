Snapshots in the History of the Walla Walla Valley
September
Ten Years Ago (2010)
On Sept. 5, budget cuts may cause a shortfall for the Walla Walla Public Library. Also, Aloha Sushi set up a booth in the community center at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds for a new twist on Fair food.
On Sept. 12, the ninth annual Walla Walla Community Hospice Pond & Garden Tour is expected to raise about $10,000. Also, Wheelin’ Walla Walla is being held the same weekend with a large turnout expected.
On Sept. 20, the Washington Park project of the Pomegranate Center, has gotten a start. Construction of a stage, dance floor, walking path and picnic center are planned.
On Sept. 30, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services announced spending cuts of 6.3% including eliminating 380 jobs and more furloughs.
25 Years Ago (1995)
On Sept. 5, pianist George Winston will perform at Cordiner Hall Sept. 14. Reserved seats are $15.
On Sept. 10, Daniel Betourney received a 63-year sentence for killing his sister and her friend.
On Sept. 15, Adam West, the original Batman, visited his hometown, stopping at Whitman College to sign autographs. West spoke at Maxey Hall, discussing a variety of things including Burt Ward’s (Robin) autobiography, “Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights.”
On Sept. 20, about 100 Walla Walla High School students met near the flagpole to pray before the start of the school day. Students from other schools joined the worldwide youth day of prayer.
On Sept. 27, several U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife employees were in town for a meeting about grizzly recovery in the North Cascades. The employees received threats of violence. They said Federal employees fear anti government sentiment could someday boil over into violence.
50 Years Ago (1970)
On Sept. 3, Helen Diane “Bobo” Tarwater has been named Queen of this year’s Southeastern Washington Fair & Rodeo.
On Sept. 20, Bergman’s is holding an old time Dutch Auction, O’Rourkes clothing store at the Plaza Shopping Center is having a final close out sale, Eastgat, Southgate and the Book Nook have sales as well.
On Sept. 25, an abandoned terrier mix now known as Skippy, was rescued by the Ed Fiedler family. She now has a forever home, medical care and lots of love.
75 Years Ago (1945)
On Sept. 2, Dave Campbell of Las Vegas,who holds the world’s record in bull dogging, put on a great first show of three. Also, Walla Walla’s Victory Garden contest begins soon.
On Sept. 12, Delores Stevens, winner of the American Beauty Contest at the last Pendleton Round-Up, will be in this year’s Westward Ho parade.
On Sept. 18, food and canned goods are being collected for a Freewater family whose home burned, killing their two small children. Also, rumors of the McCaw Hospital closing have been denied.
On Sept.28, combat training here has been discontinued and flights at the Walla Walla Army Base will be reduced by half.
On Sept.30, grain seeding has been pushed back due to the labor shortage; workers are still in apple harvest.