This month in the History of the Walla Walla Valley.
Ten Years Ago 2010
On July 1, the mall property on Rose Street is back on the auction block. The deserted, torn down and partially rebuilt Blue Mountain Mall is being foreclosed by the lender of $10.5 million. Also, two men were robbed at SunMart in Burbank.
On July 5, yesterday’s Fourth of July in the Park drew huge crowds. Many were dancing to the music of The Penrose Lane Band.
On July 11, Horizon Air at the Walla Walla Regional Airport stranded 15 would-be passengers. They were left in the check-in line when their plane took off without them June 26. Also, Saturday’s Caledonian Games in Athena included a dance competition, sheep dog trials, piping and more.
On July 19, T.V. host, Food Network Canada star Bob Blumer, set a record for peeling onions in under three minutes, 18 seconds at the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival.
25 Years Ago 1995
On July 2, Meth use is soaring in the area. Currently jail bookings for meth charges are up almost 50 percent from all of last year.
On July 7, leaded gas is on its way out by the end of this year. After that there will be three choices of unleaded fuel.
On July 12, Walla Walla County’s population showed little increase. As of April 1, the population was 52,700, an increase of 100 since 1994.
On July 25, Blue Mountain Action Council volunteers pick up hundreds of pounds of food nearing its pull dates. This saves the food from being wasted by being distributed to area food pantries. Also, the weather is hot, with temperatures predicted to be between 95-101 degrees.
50 Years Ago 1970
On July 3, green pea processing in Blue Mountain District processing plants are in the peak season, meaning the plants will operate straight through the holiday. Yields are rated as average to promising depending on which plant was surveyed.
On July 8, the Washington All-Arabian Horse Show is slated to begin tomorrow at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
On July 14, there is a new pre-paid grain storage plan being offered in the region. This is to promote a more orderly distribution of wheat to market. Walla Walla Grain Growers Inc. and Touchet Valley Grain Growers Inc. in Waitsburg are offering the plan.
On July 21, Burlington Northern is planning a remodel of the Snake River Railroad Bridge at Burbank. The rebuild is a $5.5 million job.
On July 29, a man was attacked by another man wielding a knife. The incident occurred in the Elks parking lot, 12 S. Fourth Ave.
On July 31, this year’s wheat harvest is looking like a record yield.
75 Years Ago 1945
On July 1, a Boeing B-29, Superfortress Bomber is on display today at the Walla Walla Air Base.
On July 5, jobs are available for those wanting to learn to be telephone operators and get paid while learning at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, 102 E. Alder St.
On July 13, Kenneth E. Schilling was appointed to be the head of the Conservatory of Music at Whitman College.
On July 18, area growers are very busy with an ongoing good harvest.
On July 25, the Southeastern Washington area is currently getting a respite from wildfires.
On July 27, the Liberty Theater is showing “The Song of Bernadette.” Also, at Gardners Grocery and Market, Grade A sirloin steaks, 10 ration points, are on sale for 43 cents a pound. A dozen rolls of toilet paper, 98 cents and a basket of peaches is 60 cents.