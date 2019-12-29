From the Washington Statesman, 27 December 1861, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“[President] Lincoln appears to be disposed to deal frankly and boldly with foreign powers; avoiding causes of offense, yet disposed to resent encroachments. He renders prompt satisfaction in the case of the detention of a British merchantman, and seizes the Confederate Commissioner aboard of another, for which he makes no apology.”
“We have received a communication from a Portland correspondent, containing a somewhat extended criticism of the Rev. Mr. Pearne’s eulogium on the death of Colonel Baker, which we decline to publish on the ground that enough has already been made out of a very small affair — a simple allusion in the first place — and we will not inflict upon our readers any further notice of it.”
“A shooting affray occurred at one of the saloons downtown, on last Saturday, during which several shots were fired at a man recently from California, one of the balls striking him in the hip and inflicting a wound at first thought to be fatal.
“He was placed under the care of Dr. Harris, who informs us that he is recovering. One of the parties accessory to the shooting appeared voluntarily for examination, and was discharged.
“The other — and probably the one that fired the shot — fled from the place. It appears that the difficulty arose from an old grudge, but its direct origin has not been assigned.”