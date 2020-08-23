Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 23, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“A Dastardly Shooting Affair — A most remarkable instance of depraved recklessness was the shooting affair which occurred in our city on last Tuesday. Mr. Thomas Sperry, a brick mason, was deliberately fired upon by a man named Pitt Wilson, while engaged with his men in laying the foundation walls of the brick building in process of erection by Brown Brothers & Co.
“We have made a close inquiry into the matter, and find the circumstances attending the shooting substantially as follows: Mr. Sperry had the contract for putting up the building and it seems Wilson had applied to him for work, and owing to his uncertain habits, had been refused.
“On Tuesday afternoon, while Sperry was proceeding with his work, Wilson approached him in a slightly intoxicated condition, and again made application for work. Mr. Sperry replied that he already had a sufficient number of hands, and that he could not give him employment — paying at the time but little attention to him.
“Wilson left the spot, but returned after an absence of a few minutes, and without any warning or expression of dissatisfaction, deliberately fired upon Sperry, the ball striking him in the back and passing through the body just below the heart, inflicting a wound from which his physicians regard it barely possible for him to recover.
“At this, Sperry turned partially round, when another ball from the same source struck him in the forehead and glancing, did not penetrate to the brain. After firing the second shot, the cowardly assassin attempted to escape through the saloon adjoining when he was overtaken by the bar-keeper, at whom with the same willful disregard of life, he fired a shot, but assistance being at hand he was soon overpowered and secured in the county jail by a strong guard.
“We learn that Wilson was formerly a soldier, and was discharged from the service at Fort Colville. He is represented as a desperate character, and his custodians should keep a sure guard over him. A few minutes previous to the shooting, he was heard to remark that he was ‘twenty-five years old to-day; didn’t care whether he lived another day or not, and would make d––n sure that a certain other man in town wouldn’t live longer than that.’
“After making this threat, he borrowed a pistol under the pretense of going into the country, and proceeded to the place where the shooting occurred. Mr. Sperry was an industrious man and a quiet citizen, and was so esteemed in the community. He has a wife and three children at Vancouver, dependent upon his daily exertions for a livelihood.
“We have never heard of a more high-handed transaction, attended as it was with no apparent provocation.
“The man who could be guilty of such a deed, should be held to the severest penalties of the law; and we say again there should be no lack of vigilance in securing his sure and close confinement.”
However, it appears that Mr. Sperry did recover, although subsequent papers don’t mention it. Mr. Sperry returned to Vancouver, where he died in 1901. Shortly before his death he was in jail in Vancouver for assault with a deadly weapon.