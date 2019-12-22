From the Washington Statesman, 20 December 1861, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Washington Territory Shaving and Hair Dressing Saloon by J. W. Lauphus and J. B. Mitchell. Main Street, next door to Phillips’ Tin Shop. Where we shall be happy to wait upon all who desire shaving and hair dressing done in the very best style of the art.
“We intend soon to have a bathing establishment finished in comfortable and convenient style, which, owing to the scarcity of building materials, has been unavoidably delayed. Boot-blacking done neatly and expeditiously.”
“Schwabacker Bro’s & Co., Walla Walla and Oro Fino City. Wholesale and retail dealers in foreign and domestic dry goods, staple and fancy groceries, provisions, wines and liquors.
“We call the attention of the public to our well-assorted stock of mining implements. We receive goods of the latest styles and use regularly by every steamer and sailing vessel from San Francisco, and are thus enabled to offer better inducements than any other house in this Upper Country.”
“Dr. L. Danforth offers his professional services to the people of Walla Walla and vicinity. He has permanently located here, and feels that he can give entire satisfaction to those who may require his services, as he is familiar with the diseases peculiar to this coast, having practiced in Oregon and California for thirteen years.
“The Doctor is well supplied with surgical instruments, and will practice the profession in all its branches.”
At least six additional physicians advertised their services, two of whom had their offices is the back of Dr. Craig’s drug store.
From the Washington Statesman, 27 December 1861, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Walla Walla and Dalles Stage Co. Through in TWO DAYS! The undersigned will commence running on December 3rd, 1861 a tri-weekly stage line from Walla Walla to Dalles and back.
“The stage will start at four o’clock every Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday morning, making the trip through to the Dalles IN TWO DAYS! Miller & Blackmor.”
“New-Year’s Ball! J. B. Robinson most respectfully announces to the Ladies and Gentlemen of Walla Walla and vicinity that he will give a Grand New-Year’s Ball at the Theater on Tuesday Evening, Dec. 31st, 1861, and solicits the patronage of the public generally.
“Coaches will be in attendance, free of charge. The next dramatic performance will take place on Saturday, 28th. A GOOD BILL will be offered.”