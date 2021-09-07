My best friend in high school had her life planned out. She knew where she was going to go to college, she knew she was going to go to law school, she had a ballpark idea of when she was going to get married, and even where she was going to live for the first two decades of her adult life. She has achieved all of those goals she set for herself, and many more.
I never knew what I wanted to do with my life, and when I was younger, that made me feel “less than.”
Now that I’ve got four decades under my belt, I can look back and see that I am actually the last person who should have been in charge of my life. None of the decisions I’ve made for myself have lasted that long (although I have been married to the same guy for 11 years, which is pretty cool), and opportunities that have dropped into my lap have saved me time and time again.
I went off to college thinking I would become a biophysicist, as I was interested in potential medical applications of protein-folding (no, I don’t know what that means anymore, either). I came out the other end clutching a bachelor’s degree in English and a hefty dose of trauma and insecurity.
Over the course of my college career, I interned at a well-known publishing company in Manhattan, lunched with a major magazine editor who was loosely related to my ex-step-aunt, and applied to teach English as a New York City Teaching Fellow (like Teach for America, but local).
Thanks to a dear family friend who knew I was good at math, I also worked as an intern the summer before I left for college — and every summer, and winter break thereafter. I learned accounting, programming, project management, and lots of data analysis while being paid for it.
I didn’t realize it, but this was the beginning of a pattern that stays with me to this day.
After college, I applied for paralegal and all kinds of writing jobs based on my English degree.
I ended up doing data analysis for the City of New York.
Later that year, I was invited to apply to a master’s in music performance program as a member of a resident string quartet.
I ended up managing projects and analyzing supply chains for a major rural electric cooperative in Alaska.
The following year, I decided to pursue the passion for ethnomusicology I had developed as a sideline during college. I went back to school to make up missed music credits, got in touch with a former professor, and applied to nationally-recognized programs in Ethnomusicology.
Then I got offered — and took — a job as a business manager for a performing arts non-profit.
Several years after that, I decided to get an MBA with an emphasis in non-profits so I could grow in my chosen career path.
I got married, moved, and became a stay-at-home parent.
Are you seeing the pattern here? Because it took me years to see it. In fact, it took me until it finally happened, again, this year.
Once I had kids, I started plotting my return to the workforce. I decided that teaching secondary English would be a good fit, since I like teenagers and I have an English degree. I also thought teaching would be a family-friendly job. (It wasn’t, but that’s a different story.)
I went back to school, earning a master of arts in teaching while student teaching full-time for a year. I was hired as a high school teacher the following year. I loved my students, and I loved the challenges.
Then the pandemic happened. In 2020, with no vaccine and no idea of what was to come, I resigned my position after only a year. (I hated doing it. I was within my contractual rights, but I felt like I was leaving everyone in the lurch.) That said, with three kids, who were entering pre-K, kindergarten, and third grade, and a suppressed immune system, I couldn’t see how I would teach, either remotely or in-person, while handling my own children’s schooling at home.
As things went back to “normal” for those brief few days last spring, I was actually planning to substitute teach this fall so I could stay involved in the schools.
But then a friend called me about a business dilemma.
And then another friend said, “Hey, you have a background in accounting, right?”
Finally, after over three decades of this, I recognized the pattern at work and just went with it.
It comes as a surprise to exactly no one who knows me well that I now have a sole proprietorship and am doing accounting and bookkeeping for a couple of local organizations.
I’m busy and fulfilled, work on my own terms and in my own time and can pick up my kids from school whenever they need me. Even better, I have had no agonizing employment-related dilemmas about being immunosuppressed during the 347th wave of this pandemic. Call it serendipity or call it God — either way, I am deeply thankful.