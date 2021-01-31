Part 5
The Walla Walla Valley is battling a bug, getting news of a historic survey, is considering businesses being closed on Sundays and debating the merits of law and order after a Main Street shootout..
From the Walla Walla Statesman, Sept. 16, 1864:
Sickness prevails
“Considerable sickness has prevailed throughout the valley for the past three or four weeks. But the cases thus far have been of a mild type — mostly chills and fevers — yielding readily to slight medication and good nourishing.”
From the Walla Walla Statesman, Sept. 23, 1864:
“Oregon and Washington Boundary Survey — Mr. G. D. Majors, Topographical Engineer, with his corps of assistants, etc., returned to Walla Walla this week from Snake River, having completed the establishing of the Boundary Line between the State of Oregon and Washington Territory.
“This party arrived here from Washington City [D.C.] in September 1863, when they immediately took the field and have been since that time industriously and zealously engaged in their responsible duties. Mr. M. and his men are all in good health and spirits. He is on his way to Washington City to make an official report of his work to the Secretary of the Interior.”
One week later, in the Statesman (Sept. 30), it was reported that Mr. Majors had “denoted the boundary line by leaving along the Snake River ‘stone mounds’ every half mile and every one mile. Throughout the mountains the line is marked by piles of stone left every mile.”
Sunday law
“A petition praying the City Council to pass an ordinance requiring the business houses in the city to be closed on Sunday was circulated and numerously signed this week. The petition will be presented to the Council at its next regular meeting, on Tuesday evening.”
From the Walla Walla Statesman, Oct. 7, 1864:
Shooting
“A shooting-match came off on Main Street on Saturday last between Beatty and David Alderson, both of the Boise Basin. The first shot — fired by Beatty — took effect in Alderson’s arm, near the elbow, badly shattering the bone, and inflicting a very dangerous wound.
“The other shots — some five or six in all — ‘flew around loose’ and one of them took effect in the side of an ox which stood attached to a wagon in the street. The cause that led to the shooting, in legal language, we are ‘not supposed to know anything about.’ Beatty gave himself up to the authorities, and upon examination before Esq. Horton was held to bail in the sum of $2,000, to appear before the District Court and answer any charge that may be brought against him.
“If shooters, in opposition to all laws, human and Divine, will persist in making our city a dueling ground, we would mildly suggest to them that we, in common with our neighbors, don’t want to get shot, and would be much obliged to them if they would hereafter ‘choose their ground’ at some point more remote from our portion of the town.”