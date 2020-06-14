Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, June 21, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Burning of the Theater Building — Last Tuesday night was heard the first cry of fire that has ever startled the citizens of Walla Walla. It was occasioned by the burning of the theater building in the lower end of the town.
“When the fire was discovered, the flames were issuing from the roof, and to save the building was impossible. The flames spread with great rapidity, and both the theater and a dwelling house adjoining it, occupied by Mr. J. B. Robinson, were consumed with most of their furniture.
“Although the wind was favorable, it was with difficulty that one or
two houses in the neighborhood of the theater were saved.
“The want of an engine was seriously felt. A line was, however, formed to the creek, fortunately but a short distance from the fire, and buckets were put in requisition.
“Handled most effectively, they did good execution, and succeeded in saving the adjacent buildings. We noticed a number of volunteers from the garrison, with Capt. Rowell at their head, on the ground and doing their utmost to save property.
“The principal sufferer by this fire is Mr. J. B. Robinson, the popular manager of the theater, whose all, with the exception of his household furniture, was invested in the property destroyed. The main building was owned by Messers. Mix & Russell, but all the inside work, together with a portion of the adjoining buildings, was the property of Mr. Robinson.
“Total loss by the fire, about four thousand dollars (about $100,000 today). A subscription for the relief of Mr. Robinson was circulated the next morning after the fire and liberally signed.
“As yet the origin of the fire has not been definitely learned, but there is no doubt it was the work of an incendiary, as there had for several days previous been no fire or lights in the part of the building where the flames were first discovered.
“ The safety of our city required that this matter be ferreted out, and the guilty party punished according to law.”
From the Washington Statesman, June 28, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Prevention of Fires—Since the fire of last week, our people have become somewhat solicitous as to providing means for preventing fire in our city. The present is a good time to make a movement in this direction.
“We understand a proposition is about to be submitted to the City Council by responsible parties, to supply the city with water by iron pipes leading down Main Street from Mill Creek, provided a
charter for this purpose is obtained.
“A hydraulic pressure sufficient to throw water over the highest buildings may be had by extending the pipe about four hundred yards up Mill Creek, which in case of a fire could
be effectively used by supplying hose at different points.
“The City Council should devise some means for resisting fires, and the sooner the better; for under the present state of the things, should a fire break out on Main Street, all the efforts that might be made to prevent a general conflagration would be impotent.
“It was a most fortunate circumstance that the building which burned the other evening was detached from the main portion of the city.
“Had it been anywhere in the midst of Main Street, the flames arising from it would have swept the town, and no fire appliances that we possess at present could have prevented it.
“Let a movement of some kind be made to supply this deficiency.”