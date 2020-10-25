Maybe you’ve noticed: Walla Walla is a small town. If you’re like me that’s one reason you enjoy living here! This year more than ever we’re all feeling that small-town closeness as we rub shoulders — or avoid rubbing shoulders — during a pandemic.
There’s no doubt that living in a close-knit community with three colleges at your doorstep has its advantages. College students bring energy and enthusiasm to a community. College faculty and staff bring new ideas, thought-provoking conversation, and diverse and abundant expertise that you may not find elsewhere. However, with winter just around the corner you may be wondering what your college neighbors are doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On the Walla Walla University campus, caring for one another and following our COVID-19 protocols is incredibly important in this moment. We as a university have a big responsibility — not just to our students, faculty, and staff, but also to you — to operate in a way that contributes to the well-being of our entire community. We take seriously our 14-point COVID-19 prevention plan, and our COVID-19 Response Taskforce meets weekly to discuss the latest developments and to outline our responsibilities.
I invite you to learn about Walla Walla University’s response to COVID-19 at wallawalla.edu/coronavirus. Among other steps, our campus COVID-19 protocols include:
Wearing a mask outdoors, in hallways, in recreational spaces, and in classrooms.
Staying six feet away from anyone outside our immediate households.
Following a reduced-population-density plan for the number of students who can live, work, and study on campus.
Following specified traffic patterns.
Practicing careful hygiene habits.
Conducting required daily symptom checks, including temperature checks at least twice a day.
Participating in contact tracing (using the same app so successfully used by New Zealand).
Restricting campus access to only authorized students, faculty, staff, and a limited number of guests.
Appointing a dedicated COVID-19 response director.
Working diligently to meet Washington state and Walla Walla County Department of Community Health guidelines for us as a higher education institution.
Indeed, the safety of our university family and the well-being of our surrounding community is important to us. In fact, organized groups on the Walla Walla University campus are considering questions such as: How can we work with other organizations in our community to address the challenging pandemic-related problems we’re facing now? What have we learned from these difficult days that can help us partner more effectively in the future with other organizations in our valley on challenges we haven’t yet considered or planned for? How can we leverage our strengths to help grow a healthy, vibrant community for us all?
As these conversations continue in the weeks and months to come, we solicit your feedback, your prayers, and your participation in taking steps to keep our Walla Walla Valley safe and strong.