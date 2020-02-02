Part 10
From the Washington Statesman, 1 Feb. 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Jail — We notice a pile of bricks and timber on the south-east corner of the public square, which we are informed is intended for a jail. It is to be hoped that this institution will be completed soon, as the events of every day suggest the necessity for a building of this character.”
“Court House — We understand that it is the intention of the County Commissioners to rent the building at the lower end of Main Street, near the public square for a Court House. We know of no better location or building in town for a Court House, as the room is large and well adapted to court purposes.”
“Union Hook and Ladder Co. No. 1 [first fire brigade, all volunteers, in Walla Walla] — We have been informed by Mr. Porter, Secretary of the above named company, that there has been an assessment of $6.20 (equivalent to $161 in 2019) on each member of the company for the payment of its debts.
“We are sorry to see the first company that has been organized in our midst for the protection of the property of citizens thus embarrassed, and we hope the property holders will take an interest in the matter and help them through.
“The company have hooks and ladders placed at convenient distances in the town, and also some thirty or forty buckets, which have been distributed among the various stores and saloons.
“We trust the members will keep up their organization. A fire may break out at any moment, and in the absence of a well organized fire company, lay the whole town in ashes.
“It is to the interest of every citizen to lend this company substantial aid in relieving them from their present embarrassed condition.”
The use of ladders and buckets for firefighting is obvious. Hooks had this purpose: buildings had metal rings at their eaves and firefighters would use long poles with hooks on the end to pull down burning walls to prevent the spread of the fire to adjacent buildings.