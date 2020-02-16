Part 12
From the Washington Statesman, 8 Feb. 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Miners Coming — A San Franciscan writes: From present indications there will be an immense rush to Salmon river the coming spring. Already numbers have started from California en route to the mines.
“Nothing is now talked of but Salmon river and Cariboo. It is safe to estimate the number who will go from California to Salmon by the 1st July at 25,000 persons.
“Most, if not all of them, will have money, and will want such articles as your farmers are prepared to supply. The opening of these mines will be a great source of wealth to Oregon as well as to Washington Territory.
“The great fear, however, is that the farmers will become infected with the fever, and desert their farms and flock to the mines.
“All experience proves that mining is not the surest way to make a fortune; but, on the other hand, that those who produce for, and supply the mines with the necessaries and luxuries, have claims which, in the long run, turn out the heaviest purses of the ‘yellow metal.’”
