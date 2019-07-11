Tamra Meyer has been announced as Junior Achievement of Washington’s new director in the Southeastern Washington Region.

Meyer formerly served as the organization’s statewide programs director, the announcement said.

In her new role, she will manage the development efforts and program implementation that’s “designed to bring work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs” to 11,465 students in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, the announcement said.

Her initial focus is to increase student access to Junior Achievement programs and build community involvement with the fall event, SEWA’s Heart are Wild Gala, the announcement said.

