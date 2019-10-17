Taking a minute to look. Deeper is generally a good idea when your life shifts. Moving from the comfort of night and light and lines of architecture, to that which changes and disappears and is unfindable. What with the river’s choice and the fire’s path, Tara Graves has returned to her family’s land to process change.
When asked if photography is art, She says “Yes. Photography is art.”
It is also how she processes things. If you have been to her ArtEscape Studios on the corner of Second Avenue and Poplar Street, you have probably seen the work of where she has been. Tara is more motivated by the lens that is attached to the camera and shoots with film and digital.
Graves pulls the camera up to her eye. She is not using a larger view finder window to compose. Because the functional relationship to her camera, when she looks closely, she must bring her body into proximity to the macro subject. “This,” she says while spreading her arms out, “is completely different kind of looking, then, standing and assessing. “
To be fair, her new work of Wolf Fork Canyon holds both kinds of images, the reach your arms way out to either side, and the pulling your hands in tight.
She also speaks of double exposure images, and layers of connectivity. Graves says with a grin, she is getting into conceptually exploring what is actual within the landscape. Hold on now, traditional photographers getting conceptual? Change is truly abreast.
Art school or no art school? Art school eventually. I was living in San Francisco and started taking photography classes at the community college for fun. My first class was a black and white class and they had a large darkroom. I started to run out of classes to take, so after 10 years of working in the corporate world I resigned and attended the Academy of Art University.
When you make your work, when do you think about presentation? Sometime during the process or at the end. I especially like it when a project is fitting for alternative processes.
Where do you make your work? Most of my work starts outside. Usually me walking/driving around with my camera. Most of my photos are found photography. I rarely stage anything. I then go to my studio and figure out what to do with the photos I’ve taken, figure out a direction I want to explore or start over.
Music or quiet, when you work? Music definitely. All kinds depending on my mood.
Share someone who is politically, historically, intellectually, artistically or emotionally significant. Margaret Bourke-White. Her photography career started in the 1920s. Some of my favorites are her industrial photos. She is best known for her photojournalism. She overcame many obstacles to make amazing photographs. She was a woman of many firsts. There is an interesting book about her life, “Portrait of Myself.”