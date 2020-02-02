Blue Monday is for most of us who love the sun the most depressing day of the year.
The not-so-well-known day occurs in late January. It’s not a federal holiday or a day off work.
Most years, on Blue Monday, a rain-snow mix falls from a leaden sky on snow piles that have partly melted and turned to the snow-dirt mix called snirt.
This year was no exception.
Yet within days of Blue Monday, the cold, miserable, dark, damp midwinter yuck has given way to an unseasonable warming snap.
A taste of spring in late January.
I take advantage and am not alone, sharing the Mill Creek Recreation Trail with several dozen of my newest, closest, most personal friends.
Walkers.
Joggers.
Roller bladers.
Bicyclists.
Dog walkers.
Even a guy in a motorized wheelchair.
I park near Walla Walla Community College on the east end of town and hike east on the paved path.
It’s 53 degrees with a helpful 15 mph tailwind.
The creek, a series of snowmelt rapids, brown, boiling, soon drowns out nearly all other sounds.
Pathside trees, mostly cottonwoods and black locusts, stand winter naked, leafless, embarrassingly exposed.
Most birds have flown south for winter.
But a few hearty Common Goldeneyes ply the water, looking for grub.
And in a creekside pond, I see a mallard and blue heron, competing for lunch.
Sunbeams burst through billowing clouds, which pile up against the Blue Mountains.
After about a mile and a half, at 18-acre Rooks Park, whose barbecue grills, fire rings, horseshoe pit, picnic shelter, playground and sand volleyball court are in mid-winter hibernation, I cross a bridge and turn west on the south shore gravel path.
Two Common Mergansers fly upriver at breathtaking speed.
One goes over the bridge, one under, and they land with a splash.
They hunt for a moment and then begin floating the rapids, not always gracefully, like boaters in a too small craft plying the mighty Colorado River at the bottom of Grand Canyon.
Occasionally, the Common Merganser females with their whimsical ragged hairdos, find a fish-worthy pool to their liking and stop to hunt.
They dive underwater and then bob up, then dive again, on submarine duty.
Many people walk their dogs.
The canines, big and small, with sensitive noses, tug at leashes, reading their own version of the daily newspaper.
A small stream branching off Mill Creek has become a restaurant, with a mallard couple placing their orders.
A goat at a creekside farm nibbles winter weary grass, nearly standing on his luxurious beard.
The wind gusts.
I button my jacket and watch cedar waxwings in trailside trees.
Winter may have taken a holiday, and Blue Monday may be in the rear view mirror, but the sudden chill reminds me she is not done dishing yet.