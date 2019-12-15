Proprietor advertises fire-proof store

Part 3 of 4
From the Washington Statesman, 13 December 1861, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Walla Walla Prices Current: bacon, 25-28 cents per pound [equivalent to $7 in 2019]; flour, per 100 pounds, $6-$7 [$200 in 2019]; beans, 12-15 cents per pound [$4 in 2019]; sugar, 18-25 cents per pound [$6 in 2019]; rice, 18-20 cents per pound [$5 in 2019]; butter, 50-75 cents per pound [$19 in 2019]; eggs, $1.00 per dozen [$29 in 2019].”
Note that butter and eggs were very expensive in Walla Walla compared to Massachusetts, for example, where butter was about $6 per pound and eggs were about $6 per dozen in 2019 dollars.
“D. S. Baker, FIRE-PROOF BRICK BUILDING, Main Street. Wholesale and retail dealer in general merchandise, groceries, hardware, nails, etc. Also, constantly on hand a large supply for miners’ and packers’ goods.”
Advertising a fire-proof store was a way of assuring shoppers of its safety: fires, sometimes lethal, plagued early Walla Walla.
“Latest news from the mines: The late news from Salmon River seems to have given the gold fever to everybody. ...
“A number of persons from Florence City have arrived in this place during the week, and all bring the most extravagant reports as to the richness of the mines. ...
“We give the reports as they come to us, stating at the same time that our informants say the stories are so big that they are unwilling to vouch for them — though they have no reason to doubt them — and that they give them to us as they received them in the mines. ...
“The discoverer of Baboon Gulch arrived in this city yesterday, bringing with him sixty pounds of dust, and Mr. Jacob Weiser ... is on his way in with a mule loaded with dust.
“Mr. Weiser sold his claim for ten thousand dollars [$292,000 in 2019], and retires from business with a large fortune, accumulated in the short space of two months.”
From the Washington Statesman, 20 December 1861, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Some idea may be formed of the amount of business done in this city from the fact that between forty and fifty thousand dollars-worth of goods [between $1.1-1.5 million dollars in 2019] have been sold to the Salmon river trade [to miners] alone since Friday last.
“Of this amount, three houses alone have sold upwards of fifteen thousand dollars-worth [$437,000 in 2019]. All of these sales have been made for cash.
“Besides four large wagons, about one hundred and fifty pack animals, loaded with goods and provisions, have left for the mines during the week.”