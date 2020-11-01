Part 1
From The Washington Statesman, May 30, 1863:
“Our County Jail — The insecurity of our county jail has been a subject of general remark among our citizens for a long time. Prisoners confined in this structure have never had any trouble in making their escape from it when they wished to do so.
“Desperate characters only laugh at the idea of being put in such a shabby concern for safe confinement, and exult over the fact that by being put in it they can evade the strong arm of the law whenever it suits them.
“In fact, our county jail in its present condition, is a nuisance instead of a benefit to the community. The necessity of repairing it must be apparent to every one who knows anything about its condition — it being unprovided with locks upon any of the cell doors — they having been broken by escaping convicts, and in fact, having only one lock upon it that is of any use at all.
“The doors should be provided with locks, and a substantial wall should be put around the building, which will prevent the outside assistance which ... prisoners have usually had in effecting their escape. Once this is certain, and ... if we have no safe place of confinement for desperadoes, they will be sent to the confines of another world without due process of law. We hope to see the jail repaired so it will be a terror, instead of a joke, to lawless characters. ... When this is done we may expect a better state of things.”