Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, Nov. 8, 1862:
In November 1862, the Washington Statesman published the proclamation that President Abraham Lincoln had written on Sept. 22, 1862:
“I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States of America, and Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Navy thereof, do hereby proclaim and declare … that on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord, 1863, all persons held as slaves within any State, or any designated parts of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall then be thenceforward and forever FREE, and the Executive Government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in the efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Oct. 25, 1862:
“The Internal Revenue Tax — It will be noted by reference to our advertising columns of this issue, that the government through its regularly constituted agents as given notice of the organization of the assessors’ department for the district of Washington Territory, under the law passed at the last session of Congress, entitled an act ‘To provide Internal Revenue to support the Government, and to pay interest on the public debt.’
“We are all aware that our government has been struggling for eighteen months with a rebellion, the extent of which has no parallel in the history of the world. As a consequence, vast expenditures have been necessary to maintain our nationality. The life of the nation has been threatened; our republican institutions attacked with a subtlety for their subversion that has demanded the utmost power of the government to suppress.
“We deem it not only a duty to yield implicit obedience to the demands of our country, in this her hour of need, but from a sense of gratitude for the innumerable blessings she has vouched and maintained in our behalf, to offer freely whatever may be adjudged our portion of this tax for the support, defense and perpetuation of our government.
“It is gratifying to witness the free and spontaneous offerings that are now going forward from the patriotic citizens of this coast—from California to the utmost limits of our Territory—hundreds of thousands of dollars is being transmitted for the sick and wounded soldiers, who have given not only their substance but their lives, to the service of their country….
“The rebellion that now casts its shadow over our beloved country will soon disappear, and the republic will again emerge from her trials with increased strength and energy. In the hour of her triumph, it will be a gratifying reflection to every man possessing a spark of nationality, that he upheld his country to the extent of his ability in the darkest hour of her history. We bespeak for the government requirements upon the industry and wealth of the citizens of Washington Territory, a cheerful and prompt response.”