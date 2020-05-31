Part 5
From the Washington Statesman, May 31, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“New Theater — A subscription is in circulation which has for its object the erection of a Theater at some point within the business part of the city. Messers. Robinson and Beatty, the persons named in the instrument, are competent managers, and if successful in securing a sufficient amount of money to their list will no doubt build a creditable institution, and greatly increase our ‘circulating medium’ when they get it into full operation.
“A theater will undoubtedly do a good business here next fall and winter, and it is better that our city should have one conducted by persons who will be resident here than that itinerating companies should come, tarry a few days, and carry away all the ‘spare change’ of the amusement-patronizing public from our midst.
“Therefore, on the ground of actual pecuniary benefit to the city, as well as a desire to see the projectors succeed in their enterprise, we hope their efforts may be crowned with success.
“The subscription is gotten up in the form of a loan, and the subscribers are to be secured in having their money refunded, with interest.”
“Freighting from the Dalles — As nothing promotes more rapidly the growth and prosperity of a country than home productions, so nothing so much insures and
makes permanent that prosperity as home economy.
“In pursuance of this latter doctrine, we notice that some of our merchants are preparing to send teams down to the Dalles to transport their goods to this place. This is a good move on their part and will, under existing circumstances, result profitable alike to them and their wagoners, and in the end benefit the community at large.
“The merchant by this means avoids the new dodges of the Steam Navigation Company — ‘advance charges’ and ‘storage and commission’ at the Dalles, and enjoys the privilege of measuring or weighing his own freight — a matter which when not carefully attended to makes a
vast difference in the sum total paid for freights.”