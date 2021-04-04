I drove up the other Pike’s Peak, years ago, in a car.
At 14,410 feet, the mountain near Colorado Springs, Colorado, was the highest elevation I had reached to that point in my life.
On the way down, I had to stop at a check section. There, technicians made sure the brakes were cool enough so I wouldn’t lose them in a smoking moment, veer off the road and plummet thousands of feet to almost certain death.
So when I moved to the Walla Walla Valley, I became intrigued with climbing our own version of Pike’s Peak (elevation 3,858).
A friend half my age, whom I’ll call Tony because that’s his name, had said it was a great hike to get in shape for the upcoming backpacking season. He’d loaded his backpack with about 80 pounds of rocks and charged up Pike’s Peak no problem.
I load my pack with about 8 pounds and on a recent Saturday park the Prius at the bottom of the hill near the “Primitive road no warning signs next 3 miles” sign and head out, huffing all the way.
The road is driveable for four-wheel-drive rigs.
But I promised Wonder, my wife, I would take good care of my car and not drive roads that could tear out the undercarriage and rip off my wheels so I would end up stumbling along carrying what was left.
The sun is just rising. It hits my eyes as if I were a TV newscaster that sees a snowflake and predicts a blizzard.
I hike about a mile on excellent gravel and then come to a big iron gate, open, where the road begins to deteriorate as if paved with croquet balls.
Another half mile up the road and I am passed by, guess what, a Prius.
To the south, in a series of draws, I hear a peculiar sound. I think, sage grouse on their dancing grounds?
Then I kick myself.
It is turkeys.
Of course.
Gobbling away.
Excited for spring and efforts to get more “tax deductions.”
The wind scours the hillside. Between gusts, I hear twittering birds and see them flitting from tree to tree.
The Prius comes back downhill. I wave at the driver.
I continue uphill, endlessly, relentlessly, until I reach the first patches of snow. My hands are turning to icy stalagmites.
Then, the snow gets deeper and soon I am walking in ruts made by the four-wheel-drives.
I follow the best tracks, looking down, and suddenly find myself up against a rock.
The four-wheeler has gone off road and tested his rig’s skills here, so I follow, awkwardly climbing over the rock and down.
I look left.
The road that I have deserted is in much worst shape, with deep ruts showing where trucks have skidded and nearly gotten stuck.
Finally, I reach the towers on the first false summit and know my pilgrimage to the communication gods is nearly complete.
I look ahead, however, and sure enough a higher summit beckons, with more towers.
I reach for my pocket and phone so I can call Wonder, my wife, and tell her I am going for a hike. I also want to check the elevation app to see just how high I am.
Darn it, but I have left it in the car at the bottom of the hill. I imagine a bus full of phone thieves pulling up to my car at just this minute to relieve me of most of my smarts.
I am not in constant contact with the world.
So it goes.
I reach the summit, eat an apple, have a big drink of water, remembering the advice, “Drink before you’re thirsty and eat before you’re hungry,” that I heard on RAGBRAI, the great bike ride across Iowa I took a decade earlier with 20,000 of my newest, closest, most personal friends.
I head down the mountain, eager to return from winter to spring.
My hands will thank me.
Soon, I am again below snow line and taking a picture of newly blooming flowers when a dog runs at me, barking.
Not a wolf.
I say a few calm words, and the dog returns to the four-wheeler that is giving it a ride up the mountain.
The people pass me, smile and wave.
I growl at the dog and continue downhill.
Across the Valley, cloud shadows are racing each other, and in the far distance, Walla Walla poses as the good town model that it is.
Farther down, I meet another walker, heading uphill. He is going faster uphill than I am limping downhill.
We stop and chat from a safe distance. He says this is one of his favorite walks.
I think of my dwindling bank account and whether somehow, someway, I can afford a four-wheel-drive for my next trip up Pike’s Peak.
Still, I’m glad I made the summit under my own power.
Sure, I didn’t fill my pack with rocks, like Tony, but for a soon to be 64 year old, 8 pounds of feathers in the pack is quite enough.