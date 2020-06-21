Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, June 21, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Filling Up — There seems to be a demand for lodging in the city prison. During the week, three persons have been placed therein, under charges of horse-stealing, and others have been furnished with like accommodations for violations of city ordinances.”
“Supposed Stolen Horses — We are informed by Mr. Porter, deputy sheriff, that he has in his possession three horses, of the following descriptions, which were taken from two horse thieves, and are supposed to have been stolen:
“1 Bay mare branded M O, on the left shoulder; about 12 hands high and six or seven years old. 1 Gary horse, branded R on the left hip; about 15 ½ hands high — paces well under the saddle. 1 small bay American mare, branded W on the left hip, very dim; about 14 hands high. The owner or owners can have the horses by proving property and paying charges.”
“A music teacher once wrote that ‘the art of playing the violin required the nicest perception and the most sensibility of any art in the known world.’ Upon which an editor comments in the following manner: ‘The art of publishing a country newspaper and making it pay, and at the same time have it please everybody, beats the art of fiddling higher than a kite.’”
From the Washington Statesman, June 28, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Rise in Provisions — In consequence of the recent increased demand for flour and bacon, and the delay in the transportation of goods from the lower country, some of the staple articles are becoming scarce,
and have risen to a high figure.
“Flour is held at from $16 to $20 per hundred pounds; (about $4-$5 per pound today), and there is but little in market; bacon 30 cents (about $8 per pound today); beans 18 cents (just under $5 per pound today); sugar 25 cents (about $6.50 per pound today); coffee 40 cents (about $10.50 per pound today). ...
“We suppose it will be several days at least before the damage done to the railroad at the portage can be repaired; in the meantime, a limited supply of goods will be brought around the Cascades by teams.” (The railroad tracks through the
Cascades had been
recently damaged by flooding.)