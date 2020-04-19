From the Washington Statesman, April 17, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Shooting — Another shooting affair occurred in this city on Monday night, between a man named Harris, better known as ‘Peg-Leg Harry’ and another named Jack Crab. It appears from the testimony produced at the examination they had both been together on a spree.
“Late at night, Harry seemed to become impressed with the idea that it was time for Crab to go home, and attempted to force him to do so, threatening to shoot him and finally presenting a pistol at him.
“Crab procured a pistol, when they again came together — Harry still threatening to shoot. Presenting their pistols, they fired nearly simultaneously, the ball from Crab’s pistol entering Harris’ abdomen, inflicting as is supposed a mortal wound.
“Crab was acquitted on examination, Harris having made a written statement freeing him from all blame in the matter.”
From the Washington Statesman, April 26, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory: “Harris, the man who was shot by Crab last week is, to the astonishment of himself, the physicians and everyone else, recovering.”
From the Washington Statesman, April 17, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Plagiarism — The Portland ‘Advertiser’ must permit us to object to its style of stealing leading articles from our paper without
giving them proper
credit.
“Copying items as some contemporaries do, without credit, is mean enough, but this wholesale stealing is abominable.”
“Brown Paper — We are again compelled to publish on brown paper. We have made every effort to get our supply of paper from below, but why it has not reached us we are unable to imagine. We have taken measures to have it here in time for our next issue at all events.”