We use the term “mind-boggling” when reacting to events and ideas that “blow us away.”
That happens to me when I hear professed Christians say the Ten Commandments cannot, and need not, be obeyed. Or that, in some mysterious fashion, they have been removed from the Christian landscape.
Why is it then that we put people in prison and impose heavy fines on them for breaking the commandment that says, “You shall not murder.” Or, “You shall not steal”? (Exodus 20:13,15).
And if the professed Christian chooses not to be guided by God’s law, who or what does guide his behavior? The apostle Paul says where there is no law, there is no sin (Romans 5:13). No law, no sin. No sin, no confession and repentance. And no challenge to come up out of the devil’s pit to higher ground, to grow up into Christ. Can such thinking be rightly called Christian? It surely is not Bible-based.
The Ten Commandments address both our relationship to God and our fellow men. At least in the United States I know of no civil law that relates to the keeping of the first four Commandments. We are free to worship images, use profanity and keep any day of the week — or none — as we please, and without interference from the civil authorities.
To those who enforce the keeping of the civil law, the citizens’ motives are usually not a factor. Our law-keeping can be driven by respect for our neighbors, by the fear of going to jail, or whatever — just keep the law.
In God’s government, however, motive is crucial. He knows whether our good behavior is done out of fear, just to earn someone’s favor, or if it is a loving response to what he has already done for us in giving his son to die for us. We do not earn salvation by keeping the law; we are saved by grace alone through faith in Jesus (Ephesians 2:8). Our obedience is our loving response. Jesus said that loving God with all your heart and your neighbor as yourself sums up the whole law (Matthew 22:37).
We will not find the antinomians (those against law) campaigning to get the eighth commandment erased, the one that protects their property against thievery. No. The great majority of those who preach or write that we no longer need the law — that love and grace and faith have replaced it — are wanting just one of the 10 removed. And that is the fourth, the command to remember the seventh day as the weekly Sabbath.
The Sabbath was not introduced at Sinai; it was created on the seventh day of the creation week in Eden. It is as old as the planet itself.
It is a memorial of God’s creative power. Had it always been kept as God intended, there would never have been an atheist, an evolutionist or a worshiper of idols.
Jesus died to pay for our sins and to give us the power to quit sinning. He did not die to give us the privilege of keeping some commandments and forgetting others. In the Bible he has made known his will for us. He asks us to spend one-seventh of our time, the seventh day each week, in remembering the six days of creation and his power to create new hearts in us. He has commissioned the Holy Spirit to not only convince us of the rightness of the law but empower us to keep it.
“And when he (God) had made an end of speaking with him on Mount Sinai, he gave Moses two tablets of the Testimony, tablets of stone, written with the finger of God” (Exodus 31:18).
Never before or since has the presence of our Father God been so overtly manifest to human beings as on that awesome day there on Mt. Sinai when there were thunderings and lightnings and the earth trembled and the Ten Commandments were both spoken and written by God himself. We should see that as a most powerful, personal and lasting endorsement of the divine decalogue.