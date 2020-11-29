“Experts in the law” in Jesus’ culture were a privileged class. Unlike the vast majority, they were an educated, high-status elite. They spent their days arguing the fine points of scripture and tradition or deciding the fate of those who came to them for legal matters. It was such a man who asked Jesus: “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”
Jesus first responded with the basic question about the law, to which the man answered: “Love God with all your heart and mind and soul and strength, and your neighbor as yourself.” Yet when Jesus affirmed his response, “to justify himself,” the privileged man followed up with an attempt to complicate the mandate: “But who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10:25-37)
If we are honest, our own “Who is my neighbor?” questions are often designed to justify our biases and privilege. We want to limit the definition of neighbor, only treating those in our “tribe” with special respect and compassion. When someone asserts that black lives matter, white folks often knee-jerk that white people have needs, too.
When we talk about “those homeless people,” many revert to “danger stranger” mode instead of working to reduce unsheltered homelessness. When a neighbor’s yard sign favors a candidate we despise, we may stop trying to find common ground. When someone is addicted, many of us judge instead of seeking a way to truly help. Every compassionate Christian must learn healthy boundaries and self-care, but there is a difference between self-care and self-justification.
A wonderful thing about Jesus’ response is that he did not end with a simple pronouncement. Instead, he told a story of a man robbed, beaten, and left for dead beside the infamous Jericho road. The experts in religion and law — temple priest and Levite of the priestly class — passed by on the other side when they saw him, perhaps not wanting to defile their ritual cleanliness by touching blood or even a dead body. But a Samaritan — of another ethnic group, a different religion, a lower caste, part of most Jews’ despised “not-neighbor” group — tended to the man and took him to a place of healing.
When we consider this parable, we often visualize ourselves as the heroic good Samaritan. However, I suspect Jesus wanted the expert to see himself as the man lying helplessly beside the road. Jesus knew that human transformation is most likely to come when we can understand that a person in need could be us. Only then are we likely to value and dignify those in need.
In our community, for instance, I have too often heard comments about Hispanic/Latinix neighbors as “them,” instead of “us.” Yet when I was in the hospital with a broken shoulder, three out of four of my wonderful caregivers likely identify as Latina. As a senior citizen, I wondered if I would someday need the care of
others who serve us in care centers.
Many of those who harvest my food or work to construct our homes are first or second generation immigrants. How can I then devalue those who do so much for me just because their background is different? We need each other.
Ultimately, what Jesus does in the parable of the Good Samaritan is turn the question upside down. He changed the question from “Who is my neighbor?” to “How can I be a good neighbor?” He cuts through the veneer of privilege so we can focus on our common humanity.
How can we be better neighbors? How can we improve systems so that everyone is safely cared for on the Jericho road? If it was me lying on the road, how might I be surprised at who came to my aid?