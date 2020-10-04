Jesus and his disciples get into a small sailboat to cross over the Sea of Galilee.
As soon as they are on their way, Jesus lays down to take a nap.
Shortly, a severe storm is engulfing the boat, and the disciples, experienced sailors though some of them are, realize they are losing the battle against the towering waves.
So they go and awake Jesus crying, “Master, master, we are perishing!”
Then he arose and rebuked the wind and the raging of the water. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. And he said to them, “Where is your faith?” (Luke 8:22-25).
The disciples are speechless. Some are seasoned fishermen. They have ridden out many a storm. But this one went beyond limits. Like the Laura hurricane, it was setting records. And the outcome was predictable.
Their little boat would disintegrate and they would perish.
And so they stare at Jesus, speechless. “Who can this be? For he commands even the winds and the water and they obey him” (verse 25).
There is great significance in Jesus’ question, “Where is your faith?” The disciples had faith; it was just misplaced. They had faith in planks and and masts and sails and in their seamen’s abilities. Jesus permitted the storm to remove their misplaced faith so it could be relocated.
Where is our faith today? Is it in our jobs, our homes, our savings, our reputations? We do need to have a certain level of confidence in the human dimension of life. In fact, that’s not optional. We need work and a place to live.
We need the services of police, firefighters, doctors, teachers, government leaders, etc. And we can be thankful those agencies and services work as well as they do!
But we live in a stormy world. And when the storms come, both physical and spiritual, it’s natural that we should long for that which is more established and settled, something more than human. Like the disciples, we may have to have some of our props
removed so that our faith can be relocated on a “Thus saith the Lord.”
Jesus came to give mankind a special kind of faith — his faith. It is a pervasive, deeply rooted trust in God. It has led men and women to the stake while singing. It has led men and women to the Arctic and the jungle and the desert with a faith to share.
It has helped young people take the battering of peer pressure.
It has led many to give up jobs, family and friends to follow where that faith leads.
It has empowered millions
to gain victory over hurtful addictions.
Jesus is looking for those who have “the patience of the saints ... that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus” (Revelations 14:12). With that faith, we can rely on the “exceeding great and precious promises” of the word (2 Peter 1:4). We can fully trust Bible prophecy, believing in “the prophetic word confirmed” (2 Peter 1:21).
We can also have the wonderful assurance of the presence of Jesus. “Lo I am with you always, even to the end of the world ” (Matthew 28:20).
“Where is your faith?” When all the planks and ropes and anchors of human strength and wisdom have proven inadequate in meeting the storms of life, we need to look heavenward. We need to look to Jesus. Faith in him will give us peace.
We will rest, believing God knows us, loves us and will do what is for our good as we cooperate with him.