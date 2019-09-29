I’m never sure who reads this column, but suspect most are Christians looking for affirmation and inspiration, or maybe an argument.
There may be a few who are simply curious, and a few wondering if it relates to anything Rabbi Gellman wrote. This morning I offer these words mostly to churchgoing Christians, regardless of how frequently, but all are invited to read on.
Fall is fundraising time in most denominations, and there is some anxiety among congregational leadership that wasn’t present a year ago. The new tax law allows every taxpayer a personal deduction of up to $26,000 regardless of whether they make any charitable gifts, churches included.
It means you get to deduct charitable giving only for amounts over $26,000. One hopes the faithful give to their congregations from a sense of holy obligation to support the work God has given them to do, and that tax deductibility has nothing to do with it, but early reports suggest a modest downward trend.
Needless to say, the economy, wage stagnation, family obligations and the like can put pressure on charitable giving. Years ago, when I was a father with young children, I wrote Sunday morning checks, hoping God had some money in the account, because I sure didn’t. I believed then, and now, that in the face of every reality of life, holy giving is different from other giving. It deserves a higher level of effort.
To be sure, generous commitments to your place of worship are important for practical reasons. They help provide a gathering place for the faithful to meet for inspiration, reconciliation, restoration, support, instruction and fellowship. Many are gathering places for the most vulnerable in town, providing safe meeting spaces for Alcoholics Anonymous and related groups, soup kitchens and food pantries for the hungry, and places for kids to learn and play. Clergy and staff need to be paid, equipment and supplies provided, and facilities maintained. It’s all basic stuff
What sets places of worship apart from social service organizations and clubs is their relationship with God through whom, and in whose name, all these things are done. For we Christians, it transforms charitable giving into holy stewardship.
It becomes a sign of commitment to participate in Jesus’ continuing ministry of love, healing and reconciliation that has been given into our hands.
There are some who claim they don’t need a church to do that, but there is simply no such thing as solo Christianity. To be Christian is to gather with one another in Christ’s name, be nourished with word and sacrament, and be sent out to do the work God has given us to do. We are called to help bear one another’s burdens, and where many hands bend to the task, the yoke becomes easy and the burden light.
Holy giving makes it possible, and it’s tempting to encourage it with a promise that God will reward your generosity beyond your expectations: that would be false advertising. The blessings that come with holy giving are bountiful, but inexplicable, and seldom come with $ signs attached. Occasionally, they even come with thorns, but no one who has experienced their bounty would ever change them for anything else. Give it some thought, prayerful thought. When your congregation asks, give with generosity.
Steven Woolley is a retired Episcopal priest and fire chaplain who remains active in the community and serves the Grace Episcopal Church in Dayton. Reach him at sewoolley@mac.com. Pastors in the U-B circulation area are encouraged to write 500- to 700-word columns. Send them to jeffpetersen@wwub.com.