The same week I saw the documentary “Since I’ve Been Down” was the week of a particularly prescient lectionary passage: Isaiah 6:1-8. In the passage, Isaiah talks about people of unclean lips. The prophet’s vision of God in the temple was most likely what sustained him as he was sent to preach to people who would not listen or see.
In the documentary, Kimonti Carter, a gang member from the age of 11, was one of the young men arrested in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood because of the drive-by shooting of Corey Pittman, a college student. Carter, who had just turned 18 a few weeks earlier, can be said to have been living among “people of unclean lips.”
In Washington state, as a result of tough-on-crime policies from the 1980s, he and other offenders were sent to prison for 700 years or more. Prisoners with sentences longer than seven years are not entitled to education. The thought is so frightening we may not want to linger.
Carter became a part of the Black Prisoners’ Caucus, a now 50-year-old group where prisoners teach and help each other develop. They also work on their emotional and spiritual lives. Because of this involvement, Carter started TEACH, or Taking Education and Creating History, which offered for-credit liberal arts college classes to prisoners.
The result? Prisoners from different gangs and different races began treating themselves and each other with respect. This extends to Black/white relationships. At present the Black Prisoners’ Caucus is active in 10 of our prisons, and they have been able to achieve results beyond those of professionals. Imagine!
In “The Joy and Light Bus Company” by Alexander McCall Smith, lady detective Mma Ramotswe observes that “connections with others were what made life bearable.” She continued, “If we were alone, it would be hard to carry on in the face of all the disappointment and difficulties that were strewn across our path.”
Because of the Black Prisoners’ Caucus, human beings who have very little to their name can share with and support each other. For Christians of all walks of life, this might be a description of how we are the body of Christ.
“Since I’ve Been Down” is heart-breaking to watch. At the same time, it is amazing and wonderful to see living proof of those considered to have nothing becoming high-level teachers. In prison, former gang members learn to treat themselves and others with respect. Animosity between gang members dissipate. Through education, which is not only academic, prisoners work on improving their emotional and spiritual lives as well. They learn they have something to offer and what they offer is gratefully received by others.
It has been said of Carter that he has achieved better results than professionals. We certainly know he has more at stake.
Before this documentary, I had not known that Washington State does not really have a parole system. So even though Pittman’s relatives believe he should be released — as well as the lawyer working diligently on his behalf — Carter is still imprisoned.
Carl Jung, the psychologist has said: “Called or not called, God is there.” I think the Black Prisoners’ Caucus and the results they’ve achieved is evidence of that.
Later in chapter 6, God tells Isaiah that he will be essentially unsuccessful in reaching these people with unclean lips, but that he is to continue the work. What is hopeful in the message God gives Isaiah is that the stumps of trees which have been cut down can become seeds. I think that vision of God must have sustained him. What sustains Kimonti Carter and his fellow prisoners might not have the same clarity, but I think Jung would know.
