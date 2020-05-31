Baha’u’llah has said, “Illumine, O Lord, the faces of Thy servants, that they may behold Thee; and cleanse their hearts that they may turn unto the court of Thy heavenly favors, and recognize Him Who is the Manifestation of Thy Self and the Dayspring of Thine Essence.”
With this quote God wants us to seek enlightenment. This is an eternal expectation and hope for mankind.
Next we’re asked to cleanse our hearts. Cleansing the heart requires looking within oneself and examining our motives and desires.
Assuming the first two steps can be achieved we are asked to recognize the station of God. For centuries we have puzzled over a definition of God. What does he mean to us and who we are to him. This is the theme of the book of Job. We need to discover how our notion of him informs our actions.
While we try to nurture our spiritual lives, we have daily concerns in the physical world: earning enough money to keep food on the table, taking care of our children, maintaining the strong relationship of the parents.
Life on this planet is always in a state of flux. We need to be prepared for the unexpected. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that “a wind of madness is sweeping the globe. ... (There is) a feeling of growing instability and hair-trigger tension.” Such a statement from a high U.N. official is extraordinary and bewildering.
Uncertainty is a sign of the times in which we live. We are selfish with our lives. There are wars all over the world, plagues of locusts presently populate Nigeria and surrounding territories, coronavirus is spreading throughout the world, governments are not serving their constituents successfully and there seems to be worldwide poverty. The list goes on.
In the midst of this earthly turmoil, prophecies of the end times surface. There are those who ask, “Are we living at the end times?” There are those who seem to want the world to end because life is too stressful. In Baha’u’llah’s “Perspicuous Verses” he writes: “Vague fancies have encompassed the dwellers of the earth and debarred them from turning toward the Horizon of Certitude. ... Among them are those who have said, ‘Have the verses been sent down?’ Say: Yea, by Him Who is the Lord of the heavens! Hath the Hour come? Nay, more; it hath passed. ...”
Baha’u’llah is telling us that we are vigilant for signs that have already come and gone. It’s clear from studying the Baha’i writings that many of the traditions we hang onto are long gone.
Several years ago when I worked in China a woman and I were talking about the turmoil in the world and she asked me if I thought we were living in the end times. I was surprised by the question, but I answered that Baha’i teachings state that turmoil in the world is part of the problem we are here to solve.
However, my friend countered saying, “No, this isn’t the time of the end. I know this because I haven’t gone up yet.”
I was surprised she clearly believed she was one of the chosen, and that she would fly up to heaven before the end times. This is magical thinking. It speaks of a notion that defies the laws of gravity. It also characterizes God in a hyperdramatic and vindictive light. What kind of a God would set us on earth only to save some of us while the rest of us burned in fire? That’s barbaric.
Humankind is given the gifts of intelligence and reason for the very purpose of studying his words and, hopefully, solving problems as they arise, but it requires all of humanity to do this. It can’t be done sect by sect. Humankind must be united in action, living our lives in constant vigilance. Intelligence and sensitivity to the sacred word are God’s gifts to us.
Until relatively recently it may not have been clear to humankind how closely related we are to each other. The internet has allowed us to meet friends across the world at the touch of a phone. Our connection to each other helps us realize our similarities. Yet access to our
neighbors comes with responsibilities.
Though Adam and Eve didn’t recognize their initial responsibilities, centuries and social evolution have awakened us to our obligations to friends, neighbors, colleagues, politicians. Our spiritual duty is to acknowledge a society that extends across the world. That’s a useful purpose for our iPhones and computers. Our spiritual connections are closer than we know. Too often we expect our governments to fix our problems. But governments’ concern is with infrastructure, not our spiritual wellbeing.
Bahá’u’llah and his son, Abdu-l-Baha’, ask us to focus our attention on all of humanity. In their writings we read: “O peoples of the world! The Sun of Truth hath risen to illumine the whole earth, and to spiritualize the community of man. For this reason must all human beings powerfully sustain one another and seek for everlasting life. If we are not happy and joyous at this season, for what other season shall we wait and for what other time shall we look? The cloud of Mercy is pouring, the zephyr of Providence is wafting and the world of humanity is being stirred and moved. Ye are all the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch.”