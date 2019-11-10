There are many mistaken ideas about hell. In fact, it is likely that the majority of those who tell others to go there haven’t a clue themselves as to what or where it is. For most people it is just another four-letter word in their profanity vocabulary.
Is the whole idea of hell just a myth invented to frighten people into being good? Or is it a real place created by God somewhere in the bowels of the earth where the wicked burn forever? Let’s take a look at what the Bible has to say.
To begin with, we should note that “hell” is used in different ways in the Bible. It can be used to designate the grave. “If I make my bed in hell you are there” (Psalm 139:8). It is used to describe the place where Satan and the principles of his kingdom rule. “The gates of hell shall
not prevail” (Matthew 10:28).
In Matthew 13:49 Jesus says, “So shall it be at the end of this world: The angels shall come forth and sever the wicked from among the just, and cast them into the furnace of fire. There shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.”
Jesus here clearly answers the when of hell. It’s at “the end of this world.” That means there is no place that can properly be labelled “hell” today. No friend or family member, however wayward they may have been, is being burned alive now.
The idea of an eternally burning hell is also put to rest by Jesus’ famous statement in John 3:16 which says that “whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Believe or perish. To perish is to cease to exist. Jesus is clear: Believers live forever and unbelievers perish. The latter are not given everlasting life so they can burn forever in some place called hell.
The prophet Malachi says, “‘Behold, the day is coming burning like an oven, and all the proud, yes, all who do wickedly will be stubble. And the day which is coming shall burn them up,’ says the Lord of hosts, that will leave them neither root nor branch” (Malachi 4:1). Simple logic concludes that something which is eventually burned up does not burn forever.
But are there some texts which can be understood as saying the wicked burn forever? Yes. For instance, Revelations 20:10 says, “The devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet are. And they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.” Sometimes Bible writers use “forever” to mean as long as the item or person lasts. I believe this passage describes the consequences of sin. It warns that there is no second chance, and it assures us that the day is coming when Satan, sin and sinners are no more — forever.
In the study of God’s word, the spirit-led student must decide from the weight of evidence. I believe the cover-to-cover evidence strongly favors believing that the fires of hell consume the wicked and Satan and then go out, never to be reignited.
To me the most conclusive argument for that position is found in the Bible’s description of the nature of God. The very idea that God would work the miracle needed to keep untold millions of sinners alive and suffering forever just doesn’t fit alongside the scripture’s account of that same God loving those sinners enough to give his only-begotten son to die for them.
The popular idea of an everlasting hell has to be one born out of the mind of Satan and is one which he has used to make infidels of millions.
It casts a dark shadow over the character of a loving God. Certainly, the one who has said he has “no pleasure in the death of the wicked” (Ezekial 33:11) can take no pleasure in their eternal suffering.
Heaven, not hell, should be the Christian’s focus and one of the strongest motives for rightdoing. We should be looking forward to that day when “God shall wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” (Revelations 21:4).