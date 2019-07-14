A hypocrite is a sanctimonious person who pretends to be better than he really is.
Jesus often spoke against hypocrisy. Instead of pretending and play acting, we are to be genuine in our relationship with the Lord and others, desiring every part of our life to be pleasing to him.
However, we may be blind to parts of our life that are temporarily hidden from our own view. As time goes by, we may become aware of them and ask the Lord’s forgiveness and grace to change. Regardless, we shouldn’t let hypocrites keep us from church. We don’t let hypocrites keep us from the barber shop, grocery store or hospital. Yet when it comes to worshipping the Lord and learning from his word, we excuse ourselves because hypocrites attend our church.
Recently, a church member shared this story with me. It is entitled, “The Pastor And The Glass Of Water.”
“A lady went to her pastor and said, ‘Pastor, I won’t be going to your church anymore.’
“The pastor responded, ‘But why?’
“The lady said, ‘Ah! I saw a woman gossiping about another member; a man that is a hypocrite; the worship team living wrong; people looking at their phone during service; among so many other things wrong in your church.’
“The pastor replied, ‘OK. But before you go, do me a favor: take a full glass of water and walk around the church three times without spilling a drop on the ground. Afterward, leave the church if you desire.’
“The lady thought: Too easy! She walked three times around the church as the pastor had asked. When she finished she told the pastor she was ready to leave.
“The Pastor said, ‘Before you leave I want to ask you one more question. When you were walking around the church, did you see anyone gossiping?’
“The lady replied, ‘No.’
“‘Did you see any hypocrites?’
“The lady said, ‘No.’
“‘Anyone looking at their phone?’
“‘No.’
“‘You know why?’
“‘No.’
“‘You were focused on the glass, to make sure you didn’t stumble and spill any water. It’s the same with our life. When we keep our eyes on Jesus, we don’t have time to see the mistakes of others. We will reach out a helping hand to them and concentrate on our own walk with the Lord.’”
The Rev. Greg Brownell is pastor of Dayton United Brethren Church.