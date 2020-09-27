In Psalm 149:4 we read: “For the Lord takes pleasure in his people.”
From the behavior of many Christians we’ll have to imagine they certainly don’t think this means them. Too many Christians behave as though they are unloved, unneeded, unacceptable. They act as though God is out to get them and behave as haunted and incompetent. They certainly don’t think God needs them or God has a use for them. They don’t have what it takes.
In Exodus when Moses’ curiosity leads him to the burning bush where he first encounters God, he is convinced he doesn’t have what it takes to be God’s message bearer. “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?” God promises God will be with him. As we know Moses was entirely successful. He is, of course, one of the giants of the faith.
I think one of the greatest sins of Christians is to discount the Golden Rule.
We are to love others as we love ourselves. If I think little of myself, and love you equally, big deal! Yet we say we are the beloved of God. We say we are all God’s children. However, when push comes to shove, we certainly don’t give God the benefit of the doubt. We don’t trust in God’s power. We claim to believe in the Holy Spirit but don’t act much like we do.
Too many of us feel that we can’t accomplish much. We think other people can do better. Yet the entire Bible is filled with stories of those who did their small part and change occurred: the boy with the loaves and fishes; Rahab, the prostitute who sheltered the Hebrew spies; a young woman barely out of girlhood who agreed to give birth to the Messiah. Joseph of Arimathea asks for the body of Jesus so he can bury it; the man born blind is willing to follow Jesus’ instructions on how to have his blindness healed.
We know the names of many who did their part and don’t know the names of even more who did.
Right now, our country is in the midst of a pandemic, economic chaos, political turmoil and frightening weather events. We feel battered, overwhelmed, inundated, helpless. It is hard to hold to our faith. Jesus can seem far away.
At the present time we are probably closer now than we ever have been to being in the situation of most of Jesus’ followers. He came to the dispossessed, the outcast, the poor, the sick, the needy. They trusted him and began to live in a different way. Ordinary people discovered they could care for one another and that care was valuable. Ordinary people discovered that as they formed community new possibilities came into being. Ordinary people discovered they did not need to be afraid. Ordinary people lived as those with courage and trust instead of despair.
God saw that Moses was the right man for the job. He was familiar with the political powers of Egypt and spoke the language, although he did not find himself to be an eloquent speaker so Aaron did the talking. Where it seemed like there was no way, God made a way. But God needs people. How many times have we been told we’re God’s hands and feet? And we are.
Paul gave the Corinthians and the Christian church a new way of understanding itself: the body of Christ. When we are honest, we acknowledge that we do have gifts ... and that we don’t have them all. For completeness all gifts are needed. After all “If the foot would say, “Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body ... if the ear would say, “because I am not an eye, I do not belong to the body.”
Perhaps the problem is a paradox. We both think too little and too much of ourselves. Humility is to know that we’re all made out of humus — none better, none worse.
In this time when so much is uncertain, we are more than ever in need of each other and even more in need of Jesus. There is a saying in the Black church, “Jesus takes you where he finds you, but he doesn’t leave you there.” So, once we say “yes” to him and acknowledge our willingness to be shaped and used, we will discover that our part in this situation is an important one. We are all needed.