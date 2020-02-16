Once upon a time it was taken for granted that everyone knew a little about the Bible and who Jesus is. It may have been very little, but there was at least a thin coating of awareness. If that ever was true, it is no longer. So it’s not strange that from time to time someone will ask me if Jesus was a real person who lived and died, and is said to have risen from the dead?
Was he a real person? He was. Of that there is no doubt. Of course the Christian Bible tells the story of Jesus. One would expect that. But other historical records also attest to his life. Josephus, who lived in the last half of the first century, wrote an epic history of the Jewish people for the Roman emperor in which he made several references to Jesus. Tacitus, another Roman historian, explained to his readers the curious matter of a certain “Christus” executed by Pilate. Suetonius, yet another historian, was aware of the Christian sect that made trouble for Claudius and Nero, although it’s not clear what he knew about Jesus per se.
We Christians are confident that the Bible’s New Testament truthfully describes what Jesus did and taught during his lifetime, and how early Christians did their best to live into his teachings. What remains a stumbling block for many is the greater question: Did he rise from the dead?
I’m not only satisfied that he did, but for me it’s the bedrock of my Christian faith. For me and many, it is his death and resurrection that most clearly reveals him as the Word of God made flesh. By that I mean that in ways we humans are not capable of understanding, Jesus is the full and complete revelation of God that be shown in human form, and there is no other. It means, at least for me, that what Jesus taught is not merely wisdom from a good and godly man, but God’s own words about how we are to live our lives in relationship with one another. It’s not counsel, but commandment.
Others are not so sure, and that’s OK. Doubting is something all of us struggle with, not only about religious faith but about most everything else in our face-paced world. I find John Donne’s (1572-1631) poetry especially helpful in understanding the value of doubt, and have reworded a portion of his “Satire 3” to make it more palatable to the modern ear. It goes like this:
Truth and falsehood are near twins, yet truth is the elder. Work hard to seek her. Believe me this, you are not nothing or worse to seek the best. To adore, or scorn an image (statues and paintings in church), or protest.
All may be bad, but doubt wisely. In a strange way to stand inquiring right is not to stray. To sleep, or run wrong, is.
On a huge hill, cragged and steep, truth stands, and if you will reach her you must take a twisting trail. What the hill makes difficult must be overcome. Strive hard before age, death’s twilight, deprives you of your strength. Do not delay. Do it now. Hard deeds, bodily pains, difficult study, are the work that needs to be done.
The mysteries of truth are like the sun, dazzling, blinding, yet plain to all the eyes. When you have found truth, keep it. Ordinary men are not so ill served by God that he has signed blank charters for kings to kill whom they hate. They are not vicars of Christ but hangmen of fate. Don’t be a fool, a wretch, and let your soul be tied to their laws, a slave to kings’ powers. You will not be tried by them on the last day.
On judgment day will it do you any good to say that Phillip
(King of Spain), Gregory (pope), Harry (Henry VIII), or Martin (Luther) taught you this or that? Before God their disputes are mere contraries, maybe equally wrong. Isn’t that what they claim — that each of the others is wrong? Maybe they all are.
So that you may obey kings rightly, know their bounds, their history, their nature, and their names. Know how they’ve changed. Humbling yourself before them is idolatry. A king’s power is like a stream, and those who prosper in its gentle backwaters lose their roots in the greater law of God. When the tyrant rages, alas, they are driven through mills, and rocks, and woods, and at last, almost consumed, going into the sea where all is lost. And thus also perish the souls who choose for themselves unjust power, who claim to have it from God. Trust in God himself, not them.