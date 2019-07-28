I have read of atheists who complain that religions are often the cause of wars and other evils. But too often they have chosen only the faithless adherents of a religion to support their claim. Most thoughtful people from various faith groups in different times and places have recognized that gracious love is best. I’ll quote a few references from “World Scriptures,” a volume by Paragon House, published in 1995.
Judaism. “I (God) command you, open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor in your land.” (Deuteronomy 15:17)
Jainism. “Have benevolence toward all living beings, compassion and sympathy for the afflicted.” (Tattvar 7:11)
Taoism. “Do good to him who has done you an injury.” (TaoTe Ching 63)
Buddhism. “Conquer evil by good, conquer anger by love.”(Dhammapada 223)
Hinduism. “One should never harm the wicked or the good or even criminals meriting death. A noble soul will always exercise compassion.”(Yuddha Kanda 115)
Islam. “Repel the evil deed with one that is better, and lo! he between whom and you there was enmity, shall become as he were a bosom friend.” (Quran 41:34)
Christianity. “You have heard that it was said, you shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy, but I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven. (Matthew 5:43,-45) “Now faith, hope and love abide, but the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)
One of the strongest testimonies to the practice of love was given by Pitirim Sorokin, who suffered under communist oppression in Russia before coming to the U.S. He became a professor at Harvard in the research Center of Creative Altruism. He then published a book that was republished in 2002, “The Ways and Power of Love.”
Here are some of his comments.
“Unselfish love has enormous creative and therapeutic potentials, far greater than most people think. ... Love is a life-giving force, necessary for physical, mental and moral health. ... Children deprived of love tend to become vitally, morally and socially defective. ... Love is an indispensable condition for deep and lasting happiness. It is the final and most powerful force for ennoblement of humanity. Only the power of unbounded love practiced in regard to ALL human beings can defeat the forces of inter- human strife.”
This kind of love is difficult. Jesus forgave his crucifiers even before they asked. His words and actions clearly revealed the love of God. His command to us is to follow his example and his promise is for the spirit’s strength to enable us to “Love one another.” That includes all people, even atheists. Can you imagine the difference this can make?
