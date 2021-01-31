“The sky is falling!” That’s what Mr. Chicken Little thought, back in the day.
As the story goes, Mr. Little was out for a nice stroll through the barnyard. He saw his fellow chickens scratching through the dirt, looking for that little morsel of seed, or the occasional juicy worm. As he stood for a brief moment, under the shade of a tree, something hit him on the head.
Instantly, Mr. Little knew what it was. Without a doubt, the sky was falling! Yes, that is how the story goes. It seemed logical. What other explanation could there possibly be, other than that the sky is falling?
Without thinking it through, Mr. Little began to run from one side of the barnyard to the other, like a chicken with his head cut off, so to speak. “Hurry, hurry, hurry, come with me, please help me, we’ve got to tell the king the sky is falling!” Soon all his winged friends joined in “the sky is falling” band, and off they went.
Of course, we know the real story. The only thing falling that day on Mr. Chicken Little’s noggin was an acorn from a tree.
Many people are following in the footsteps of Mr. Little today. As challenges fall upon us, we start running around saying the sky is falling. But here’s the truth, the sky is right where it was yesterday, above our heads. In fact, the only thing that has fallen is our faith in God, the one who placed the sky in, well, the sky!
The Word of God encourages us to walk by faith and not by sight. Faith is that one component God wants us to bring to the table as we sit down with him.
Hebrews 11:6 puts it like this: “And without faith it is impossible to please him, for he who comes to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of those who seek him.” No sky-falling worries in this verse, just a call to live by faith.
Like you, I’m not sure what tomorrow holds. I’m not even sure what will happen by the time you finish reading this article. But what I do know is that God holds my day and yours. Without understanding, I still trust and allow Him to guide my steps.
Speaking of the sky, sometimes I do look up to it, not because of fear or trying to figure out what bonked me on the head. No, I am looking to the sky for someone who is coming soon. The Bible tells me that he could arrive at any moment. Who knows, maybe it will happen today.
Jesus is coming, are you ready?