In the Qayyúmu’l -Asmá’, addressing the “children of men,” the Báb says, “We, of a truth, choose the Messengers through the Potency of Our Word, and We exalt Their offspring.”
The Baha’i Faith reorganizes and restructures the way we think about God and his council for our daily lives. It has taken centuries for humankind to understand that there is one God who continues to assist and redefine man’s spiritual role. Man’s spiritual life is invisible unless there are actions to demonstrate his will. Our homes, our schools, and our governments must be ornaments of our spiritual growth.
Just as Joseph’s actions in the Old Testament demonstrate his spiritual power. We must each recognize God as guide to our actions and contributions.
The story of Joseph comes at the end of Genesis and has significance for the Baha’i Faith since it clearly demonstrates the hand of God at work throughout Joseph’s life. In his early childhood Joseph has two dreams that get him into trouble with his family.
The first dream, which angered his brothers, is that as they were binding sheaves of wheat, Joseph’s sheaf suddenly stood up while all the other sheaves bowed in obeisance.
In another dream the sun, moon and stars bowed to him. That dream upset the entire family.
When Joseph’s father, Israel, sends him to report on his brothers’ success at tending their sheep, the brothers make plots for his life. Eventually selling him into slavery.
Joseph’s extraordinary perception continues to guide him throughout his life. He maintains a steady temperament in spite of the alarming conditions he faces. Potiphar’s wife is so bewitched by his beauty that she attempts to seduce him. According to the Koran, as Joseph flees from her, she rips the back of his shirt. When Potifar is summoned to make judgement on the action he realizes that since Joseph’s shirt was torn from the back, Joseph was indeed fleeing from his wife.
Instead of being executed Joseph is thrown into prison. It is there that he interprets the dreams of two prisoners, and later Pharaoh’s dreams of the seven fat years and the seven lean years.
The Pharaoh is so impressed with Joseph’s insight that he awards him the management of grain gathering, storage, and dispensing for all of Egypt. Shortly Joseph’s brothers come to ask for grain, but they don’t recognize him. According to Bahái text Joseph asks his brothers to bring his coat as a gift for his father.
When Israel receives the coat he presses it to his face and inhales the scent of Joseph, and realizes that his son, whom he had grieved so long, is still alive. The ‘scent of Joseph’ refers to the gift of spiritual guidance from God. In this way we realize that Joseph’s father, Israel, has passed his spiritual seed onto his cherished son. This mimetic pattern continues throughout the Old Testament.
The nearness of God is hard for us to comprehend, but the Báb wrote in an early testament the following: “DO men imagine that We are far distant from the people of the world? Nay, the day We cause them to be assailed by the pangs of death they shall, upon the plain of Resurrection, behold how the Lord of Mercy and His Remembrance were near. Thereupon they shall exclaim: “Would that we had followed the path of the Báb! Would that we had sought refuge only with Him, and not with men of perversity and error! For verily the Remembrance of God appeared before us, behind us, and on all sides, yet we were, in very truth, shut out as by a veil from Him.”