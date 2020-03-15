The story is found in the 18th chapter of Matthew. Peter, the fisherman, was fishing for a compliment. He knew the rabbis taught that one had no obligation to grant forgiveness beyond three offenses.
He wondered if Jesus would support that. So he poses the question: “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me and I forgive him? Up to seven times?” He was sure Jesus would commend him for being so generous.
“No, Peter,” Jesus says, “not seven, but 490!”
We can imagine Jesus smiling as he sees Peter’s jaw drop and then shout, “490?!”
“Yes.” And then Jesus gives a powerful illustration which I’ve chosen to retell mostly in my own words, about forgiveness and the failure to forgive.
A king had a number of officers who administered the nation’s business affairs and, in the process, huge sums of money passed through their hands. These civil servants were responsible for seeing that there was no loss to the state.
But when an accounting was done, one man’s ledger showed a deficit of 10,000 talents, an immense sum equal to at least $10 million today. Since he could not come up with the money, the king, following established law, ordered him and everything he owned to be sold. And that meant that the officer, his wife and his children would be auctioned off as slaves.
Now, that would not come remotely close to paying the debt, but at least the king would recover a few dollars and, perhaps more importantly, it would put the other officers on notice to sharpen up their management skills.
On hearing his sentence, the terrified man falls at the king’s feet and pleads for time to pay his debt. The king looks at him, groveling there in abject despair. More time? The king knows the man can not repay such a colossal debt in 10 lifetimes.
But his heart is moved. He hesitates to inflict so terrible a penalty on this man and his family, even though the law allows it.
“No,” the king says, “I will not give you more time.”
At those words, the poor man, who had been kneeling, now goes out flat on the marble floor, paralyzed with anguish.
“What I will do,” the king continues, “is cancel your entire debt.”
It takes a moment for that to sink in. But finally the man dares to raise his head and look up into the king’s smiling face. It’s true! The man is electrified with joy. He stammers out his gratitude. He kisses the king’s feet and finally bows toward the exit.
Now, what would you expect this servant to do as soon as his sandals hit the street? The natural thing, it would seem, would be for him to streak for home and call the family together for a thanksgiving celebration.
But, whatever his intentions, and certainly to his everlasting regret, he has the misfortune of meeting a fellow who owes him $12. He takes the man by the throat and demands payment on the spot.
We now have an instant replay there on the street of what has just occurred in the palace. The man falls to his knees and pleads for a little more time and promises to make full payment. End of replay.
The king’s officer flatly refuses to give his debtor more time or to listen to any more excuses. The police are called, and the man is carted off to prison.
Quickly the news of what has happened races across town and soon reaches the king’s ears. The officer is summoned at once. But this time he faces an altogether different monarch. You see, the king could graciously take the loss of the 10,000 talents because that was an offense against himself. But now he must deal with an injustice done by one subject to another. He is no longer the officer’s compassionate employer; he is now his judge.
The king’s eyes flash with anger and his words fairly singe the air: “O, you wicked servant! I forgave you all that huge debt because you asked for mercy. Should you not have had compassion on your fellow servant, even as I had pity on you? And he was angry, and delivered him to the torturers until he should pay all that was due to him.”
Jesus concludes the parable by saying, “So my heavenly father also will do to you if each of you, from his heart, does not forgive his brother his trespasses.”
That thought should sober us and cause us to conduct a close examination to see if we harbor
an unforgiving spirit toward anyone, dead or alive.
Not an easy assignment! We tend to magnify the wrongs of others and minimize our own. We each have our own order of badness, like murder, rape, homosexuality, drunkenness, etc. Perhaps none of those are among the top five on God’s list. Things like pride, selfishness, self-righteousness, criticism, lying, etc., are more likely to be found there.
Like the key player in this parable, our skewed order of goodness and badness can cause us to behave in some pretty strange ways. We can be professional gossipers but express shock at hearing someone else use profanity.
We can be critical of the church and then wonder why our children leave it. We can be obese but condemn others for using tobacco.
Until we realize that any sin — if it’s our unsurrendered, unforsaken sin — makes us ineligible for heaven, our conduct will continue to be foolish and inconsistent.
That does not mean that God regards all sin as the same size. Not at all. There are degrees of guilt in his estimation, as well as in ours. Jesus’ point in comparing a 10,000-talent debt to one of just 100 denarii was not to teach us that some sins and sinners are so much worse than others.
He just wanted to indelibly impress on our minds the fact that our own sins, whatever they are, represent a colossal debt that we can never repay. Our forgiveness was purchased by the death of the son of God on calvary’s cross.
And once we wrap our minds around that, we will be much more inclined to be generous and forgiving toward others.