We all make mistakes, and when we do, we need to find the courage and strength to start over.
We need to go through a cause-and-effect review of what happened and make a well-informed new beginning, one which includes at its center the strength and wisdom of our loving God.
Louisa Fletcher expressed our need very well. “I wish there were some wonderful place called the land of beginning again, where all our mistakes and all our heartaches, and all of our poor selfish grief, could be dropped like a shabby old coat at the door, and never put on again.”
Many of the heroes of Scripture needed a new beginning, perhaps none more than Adam and Eve. After eating the forbidden fruit, with unspeakable sadness they said goodbye to their beautiful Eden home.
But the Lord declared that he would put enmity between Satan and his people (Genesis 3:15). This promise inspired our first parents with hope and courage to make a new beginning and win out over the devil. They would seek to remove God’s “you shall nots” from their diet and eat what he provided for health and longevity.
That may be a new beginning many of us need to make also.
Moses is remembered for authoring the first five books of the Bible and living a life that honored God. As historian, legislator, author and military leader, he has no equal.
But he did not always control his temper. When he saw an Egyptian beating a Hebrew slave, he killed the Egyptian. When the Israelites complained about thirst, God told Moses to speak to a rock and it would gush out water.
Instead of just speaking, however, Moses angrily struck the rock twice. But following such failings, Moses renewed his commitment to the Lord, and his autobiography concludes by saying, “There has not arisen in Israel a prophet like Moses, whom the Lord knew face to face” (Deuteronomy 34:10).
The apostle Paul is an example of one who made a radical new beginning in his religious outlook and church affiliation. Although once devoted to the Jewish faith, he became a leading advocate of Christianity. He switched from persecuting Christians to loving and defending them and their faith.
God put the potential for new beginnings into the basic design of our existence. Every 365 days we have a new year; every seven days a new week; every 24 hours a new day; and so forth. So we cannot fault God for a lack of opportunities for new beginnings. Especially should each new day be seen as the land of beginning again.
Most people do not use tobacco, alcohol or other recreational drugs as a way of deliberately shortening their lives. They may be vaguely aware that is happening, but they view it all as temporary.
Why? Because they plan to make a new beginning next month. Well, maybe next year. That’s true of most of us with respect to our failings. Right?
We assume we are going to live a long time and we see the opportunities for change stretching out endlessly before us. Somehow we never factor in the possibility of experiencing a fate similar to that of a friend who died suddenly of a heart attack, or a neighbor who slid on a snowy road and went headfirst into an 18-wheeler.
But even if we live to be 103, if we have not made Jesus a part of our lives, our lifetime is not even half a second compared to eternity.
Praise God, today is the day of new beginnings! Let’s give our failings to our loving God, ask him to empower us to gain the victory, and enjoy the peace and rest that brings. The consciousness of right-doing will bring new life to the whole being — body, mind and spirit.